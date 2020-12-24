 
 

Kim Cattrall on Stepping Away From 'Sex and the City': You Don't Want to Become That Caged Bird

Amid rumors of a reboot with her three original co-stars, the actress famous as Samantha Jones in the hit series deems herself lucky to have had a choice to leave the franchise.

  • Dec 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Kim Cattrall considers herself "lucky" to step away from the "Sex and the City" franchise amid rumors of a reboot with her three original co-stars.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are said to be working on a "limited series reboot" for U.S. streaming service HBO Max, but Cattrall won't be a part of the TV revamp, and she has no problem leaving her role as sex-crazed PR guru Samantha Jones in her past.

Cattrall has previously made it clear she has no interest in reprising her character, a decision which led to plans for a third "Sex and the City" movie to be ditched last year, and she has now reiterated her stance on the show.

In an interview on the "Women's Prize for Fiction" podcast on Wednesday, December 23, Cattrall said of the original run of the hit drama series, "It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting. I felt like we were."

"Walking away, even if it's the only thing to do, you always feel, it's a bit of shame, I think. The taste of shame and you have to let go of that. You don't want to become that caged bird (sic)."

The actress recalled some of the harsh backlash she received from "Sex and the City" fans when she refused to sign on for another movie sequel, but she is glad she can afford to opt out of projects which simply do not appeal to her.

"I'm lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven't worked for it. I have," Cattrall continued. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

Now Cattrall wants to focus her screen career on more specific projects, "I want to use my platform to tell stories about women my age who have gone through loss. Loss is the biggest headache for my 60s so far, I've lost my father. I've lost my brother," she shared of her family heartaches.

Family patriarch Dennis died in 2012, while Kim's brother, Christopher Cattrall, passed away in 2018.

