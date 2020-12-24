Ten Most Unique Celebrity Christmas Cards

Celebrity

Some of the season greetings cards are hilarious and racy, while one star experiences a behind-the-scenes struggle for her family photo shoot that forces her to pull a funny trick.

AceShowbiz - Christmas is right around the corner! While technology has replaced Christmas cards sent through mail with digital cards, it's still a fun tradition for some celebrities to release a Christmas card ahead of the holiday season.

Most of the time, Christmas cards allowed the stars to get as creative as they could. When they ditched the ordinary to show their own styles, the results were often hilarious with personal touch. Meanwhile, one star was forced to pull a funny trick after failing to get a perfect shot due to behind-the-scenes struggle.

For inspiration for your own holiday greetings, check out these quirkiest celebrity Christmas cards you've ever seen.

1. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi WENN/Instar It’s Ellen DeGeneres, so of course her Christmas card would be hilarious. Enlisting her wife Portia de Rossi, the comedian poked fun at singer Justin Bieber's nude paparazzi picture for her holiday card back in 2015. The said picture featured Justin donning nothing in a balcony. Meanwhile, Ellen edited herself and Portia into the picture. She put her and her wife's suprised faces to bodies of women in bikinis. "I made my holiday card with @Shuterfly. I can't wait to show my mana," so the TV host captioned the snap.

2. Elizabeth Hurley WENN/Instar Elizabeth Hurley opted for a wacky Photoshopped christmas card to share in 2015. In the card, the English model/actress was seen flaunting her enviable bod while donning a khaki bikini. She completed her style with a pair of big shades and a Santa hat, which while it matched the theme, didn't go well with her outfit. As for the background, Elizabeth hilariously chose a snow mountain and some wolves. "Bye bye London til 2016. Heading West to family, friends, fire and fun. Yippieee," she captioned the snap.

3. Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs WENN/Joseph Marzullo Jenny Mollen and husband Jason Biggs' kids took control in their "best" Christmas card in 2019. Shared on the "Crazy, Stupid, Love" actress' Instagram account, the card featured Jenny in a wedding dress while Jason was in his suit. The twist, however, the pair were tied with a christmas light cord, as if they were the Christmas tree. Her kids, Sid and Lazlo, meanwhile were seen enjoying the view in pajamas. "I used @SimplytoImpress for our holiday cards again this year and couldn't be happier. The card was done in minutes while getting out of these lights took days. From me and my elves to you and yours, happy holidays! #kidsincharge #ad #bestcardever," she wrote in the caption.

4. Naomi Watts WENN/Instar Naomi Watts couldn't miss the trend. For her 2016 holiday card, she incorporated her kids, Kai and Sasha Schreiber, and popular move at the time. Missing from the card, the actress took to her Instagram account to post the picture that saw her kids, whom she shares with actor Liev Schreiber, dabbing in front of their Christmas tree. "Dabbing through the snow," read the words on the picture. Meanwhile, Naomi captioned the post, "Happy holidays everyone!! #hohoho #tistheseason #dab #naughtyandnice."

5. Joe Jonas WENN/Patricia Schlein Joe Jonas went for a quirky season greeting in 2013. The Jonas Brothers singer appeared to have some free time on his hands as he Photoshopped himself as an attempt to make a Christmas card that incorporated cats. In the said picture, the now-husband of Sophie Turner could be seen going bald as he donned a Cosby sweater. He was holding a cat while smiling ear-to-ear. Further making the picture cringey, there was a big cat head on the background. "It's getting cold. Cuddle up with a kitten," so the DNCE frontman wrote in the caption.

6. Fergie and Josh Duhamel WENN/Brian To When Fergie (Stacy Ann Ferguson) and ex-husband Josh Duhamel were still together, they used to be releasing fun season's greetings. Theirs had always been a bright and colorful illustration of their family but the best card from them was probably the one they had in 2016. It featured Fergie on a ladder while decorating their Christmas tree. Meanwhile, the "Life as We Know It" actor and their son Axl were having fun while sliding in the snow. "Happy Holidays, The Duhamels," read the card. Fans were loving the design of the card as they called it "cute" and "awesome."

7. Kim Kardashian WENN/FayesVision Kim Kardashian is one that never fails to release family Christmas card every year. However, getting all her kids to stay and pose during the photo shoot isn't always easy and the SKIMS founder learned about it first hand when she tried to create their Christmas card back in 2016, which saw the reality TV star, husband Kanye West and their four kids twinning in grey outfits while sitting on the stairs. That looked normal at first glance before Kim admitted that she had to Photoshop her eldest daughter North to the picture because she threw a tantrum the day of the family photo shoot. "It's the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". "North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever. I said, 'Fine you're not gonna be in the card.' "

8. James Franco and Seth Rogen WENN/Brian To James Franco and Seth Rogen, meanwhile, opted to go raunchy for their season greetings card. In their true fashion, the actors, whose movie "The Interview" was released on Christmas Day in 2014, shared the Christmas card to promote the comedy when James hosted "Saturday Night Live". The card featured them completely naked but thankfully, the pair covered their modesty with stockings. What made the card even funnier was that they actually sandwiched a Santa Claus. The poor Santa clearly looked like he was uncomfortable to be in between two naked men. "Happy holidays from @jamesfrancotv and @sethrogen, courtesy of the Sony hackers! #SNL #Christmas #JamesFrancoLeak," wrote the "Saturday Night Live" account alongside the racy picture.

9. Kelly Clarkson WENN/FayesVision "Game of Thrones" was a hit series before it ended in 2019, and Kelly Clarkson seemingly got an inspiration from the hit HBO medieval series for her family Christmas card back in 2015. In the card, Kelly and her then-husband Brandon Blackstock took fans to Westeros as she donned a white-and-red gown. Brandon, meanwhile, wore holiday-ready red and green kilts in the traditional Blackstock family tartan. The pair were joined by Seth and Savannah, Brandon's kids from a previous marriage, and their daughter River. Paying homage to the Starks' motto, the card had "Winter is coming" written on it.

10. Beyonce WENN/Ivan Nikolov Beyonce Knowles showed a different side of her in her 2014 greetings card. Making its way out through an Instagram post by Laverne Cox, the Christmas card saw the "Lemonade" hitmaker posing in front of a huge Christmas tree inside her house. Opting out her usual extravagant outfits, the wife of Jay-Z looked casual in a red sweater and a pair of patterned pants while wearing a pair 2015 funny eyeglasses. She held out both of her arms, looking excited as ever. "So when I opened this holiday card a few days ago and read Love @beyonce I literally fell to the floor. I was on the floor of my apartment," Laverne wrote in the caption, adding that she got a Cake by the Pound sweatshirt from the singer.