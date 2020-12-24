 
 

Idina Menzel Gifts Parents With New YouTube Series Dedicated to Entertain Children Amid Pandemic

To be launched on December 28, 'Idina's Treehouse' will see the 'Frozen' star reading stories and leading sing-a-long performances from a treehouse originally built for her son.

AceShowbiz - Broadway star Idina Menzel has created her own YouTube series to help parents entertain their children during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Idina's Treehouse" will launch on Monday, December 28, and feature the "Frozen (2013)" star reading stories and leading sing-a-long performances, all in the comfort of her own backyard hangout spot - a treehouse originally built for her son, who doesn't want to use it.

"In these challenging times, it often feels like we are isolated from the world. This experience can be especially tough on children," a description of the online series reads. "To provide meaningful connections - and give busy parents a bit of a break - award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel has created a kid-friendly series to entertain the world from her very own treehouse."

The description went on to invite parents to check out its upcoming episodes. "Bring the family and join Idina, the voice of 'Queen Elsa' from FROZEN, in charming story-time, sign-along musical performances, and discovery with funky new friends," it read. "Every episode is an engaging adventure in Idina's Treehouse!".

Idina debuted the trailer for the digital series on Twitter on Wednesday, December 23. Along with the promo, she wrote, "Welcome to my (well, my son's...) treehouse, and my little quarantine gift to you! Hope you can join me Monday morning in @IdinasTreehouse for the first episode! We're going to sing a song, read a story, and I want you to meet some of my friends! #IdinasTreehouse."

Check out the show here.

