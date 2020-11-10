 
 

Teresa Giudice Feels 'Excited' to Reveal Her New Businessman Boyfriend

Celebrity

The 48-year-old Bravo personality, who just finalized her divorce from Joe Giudice, shares on her Facebook page a photo of her and her new beau Luis 'Louie' Ruelas at what looks like a football field.

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice is no longer single! The 48-year-old "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member has taken to her social media account to officially "reveal" her new boyfriend, businessman Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

The Bravo personality shared on her Facebook page a photo of her and her new beau at what looked like a football field. "Excited to reveal my new boyfriend [a heart emoji]," so she wrote alongside a link to an article on Celebuzz.

A source claimed to Page Six, "The relationship is very new, but both are very happy." Another source told PEOPLE that the mother of four "is very happy, but taking things very slow."

"[Teresa's] been ready to move on for a really long time now and is taking it slow but seems to really like him. She's in no rush," HollywoodLife.com added.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Luis is an "avid philanthropist" and the co-founder and EVP of Business Development at Digital Media Solutions, located in Clearwater, Florida. "His extensive entrepreneurship experience, hustler mentality and competitive spirit culminate with his love of family and passion for community," his profile on his company bio reads. "A father of two sons, Luis spends a great deal of time advocating for children with special needs with a particular focus on Autism given his son's condition."

Although she's found a new man in her life, Teresa still communicates just fine with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, who previously claimed that he's seeing a lawyer in Italy. "She still talks to Joe multiple times a day for the sake of the girlS," a source spilled to HollywoodLife.com, referring to their four daughters, Gia (19), Gabriella (16), Milania (14) and Audriana (11).

The site went on to share that Luis wasn't the first man that Teresa was interested in after she finalized her divorce from Joe. "She's been quietly dating people for awhile now and having fun, but Luis she likes a lot, so she'll see where it goes," said the source.

"COVID is really getting to Teresa and she’s struggling with it," the informant continued. "She wants to resume life so badly. Usually, when she's not filming, she's traveling and doing appearances. That's over for her and she’s having a tough time. She wants to really begin her new life and she hasn't had a chance to do that. She wants to get back to work like the rest of the world."

