Roxette Drummer Passes Away, a Year After Vocalist Marie Fredriksson's Death

Pelle Alsing has passed away at the age of 60, a year after the lead vocalist Marie Fredriksson died of brain tumor, leaving the band with one surviving member Per Gessle.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Roxette star Per Gessle has saluted former drummer Pelle Alsing following the news of his death.

Alsing, 60, worked with the Swedish pop-rock duo on its first five albums, from 1986's "Pearls of Passion" to "Crash! Boom! Bang!" in 1994, and featured on hits including "Listen to Your Heart", "The Look", and "It Must Have Been Love".

He reunited with Roxette in 2012 to play on the band's ninth studio release, "Travelling", 10 years after contributing to singer Marie Fredriksson's solo project, "Karlekens Guld".

Announcing the loss of Alsing on social media, Gessle wrote, "It is with indescribable sadness I have to inform you that our beloved Pelle Alsing has passed away."

"It's almost impossible to grasp. Pelle was not only an amazing and inventive drummer, helping us to create the Roxette sound since Day One, he was also the best friend you can imagine, a kind and generous human being with the biggest heart beating for everyone."

Gessle continued, "He was always the funniest to be around, the one with the biggest smile on his face, the one who supported you the most when you were in doubt. He will be truly missed so much more than words can say. All my love goes out to his wife, family and friends."

The singer/guitarist didn't reveal Alsing's cause of death, but the tragic news emerges a year after Gessle mourned the death of Fredriksson, who died from a brain tumour, aged 61.

