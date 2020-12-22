 
 

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look
Instagram
Celebrity

Given her strong shading, it seems like people are poking fun at the social media personality's look as one comments on Instagram, 'No Thomas the train that was you sis Lmaooooooooooo.'

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ari Fletcher is not one to mess around. The social media personality took her Instagram account to share a clip of her getting glammed up. However, instead of giving praises, it seemed like some people were not feeling her makeup.

In the said video, Ari pulled her raven locks in a high ponytail while donning a casual black tee. She also puckered her lips to the camera at the end of the footage. Given her strong shading, it seemed like people were poking fun at her look.

"That don't look like a filter," one said in response to Ari's claim that it was just filter. "No Thomas the train that was you sis Lmaooooooooooo," someone else added.

  See also...

Ari apparently caught wind of the mockery and clapped back at one of the critics. "You look 16 stfu talking to me and go read a f***ing book. Little a** girl," she told on Twitter user. Her response, however, backfired as someone else replied, "not her arguing with kids... chile."

Ignoring the comment, Ari wrote in a separate tweet, "The internet is such a evil place. All people do is talk bad about other people. So sad... bank account showing like a MF." Again, one of her followers attempted to do some reality check on her. "You do the same thing. Just can't take what it when it's you lol," the person told the girfriend of Moneybagg Yo. This time, Ari decided to clap back.

"Can't take it??? b***h I be at home dying laughing on my son. You think I give a f**k about y'all in real life girl please," she ripped into the user. "Meanwhile yo baby daddy be at home beating off to my pictures."

Instead of defending her, some fans agreed with the naysayers. "Not the bully finally getting bullied back," one wrote on Instagram. Another comment read, "U can tell when somebody mad and ain’t got much of a comeback.. they go to calling you broke." Meanwhile, someone joked, "I really wanna see her fight cuz she swear she hard lmao."

You can share this post!

Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shares Pics of Bloody Car After He's Shot Multiple Times
Related Posts
Ari Fletcher's MUA Reacts to Her Shady Tweets

Ari Fletcher's MUA Reacts to Her Shady Tweets

Ari Fletcher Sets Things Straight After Sparking Pregnancy Speculation

Ari Fletcher Sets Things Straight After Sparking Pregnancy Speculation

Ari Fletcher Body Shamed After Unedited Pics of Her Abs Surface Online: 'Looking Nasty'

Ari Fletcher Body Shamed After Unedited Pics of Her Abs Surface Online: 'Looking Nasty'

Report: One Person Stabbed During Ari Fletcher and Alexis Skyy's Altercation in Atlanta

Report: One Person Stabbed During Ari Fletcher and Alexis Skyy's Altercation in Atlanta

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Most Hilarious Fake Celebrity Feuds

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Hailee Steinfeld Struggling to 'Comprehend' Media Interest in Her Love Life

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Matilda De Angelis Goes Makeup-Free to Show Face Full of Acnes

Matilda De Angelis Goes Makeup-Free to Show Face Full of Acnes

Lily Allen Used to Find It Hard to Masturbate

Lily Allen Used to Find It Hard to Masturbate