Trump Clowned for Allegedly Wanting an Airport Named After Him

Outgoing president Donald Trump has reportedly been asking his aides and advisers about what it will take to get an airport named after a former president.

Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump apparently thinks he has done much for America that he deserves as recognition for his works. As his days as POTUS are numbered, the outgoing president is reportedly wanting an airport to be named after him.

According to a report by The Daily Beast, the outgoing president been asking some aides and advisers about the process of naming airports after former U.S. presidents. One of the two sources told the site that Trump mentioned that "no president" wants an American airport that has a bad reputation or crumbling infrastructure named after them. The second "knowledgeable" source claimed that at one point after the 2020 election, Trump offhandedly asked what kind of "paperwork" was necessary to get an airport named after a former president.

Noting that Trump "has infatuation with having pieces of infrastructure emblazoned with his name," the site additionally cited another individual close to Trump who said that the president had mentioned at least a couple times since early 2018 his desire for having a national or international airport in the United States named after "Donald J. Trump." The same source once heard Trump ramble about what kind of Navy aircraft carrier he'd want commissioned and christened as the "USS Donald Trump" in the years following his time in office.

The report prompted reactions, with U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar among those who have weighed in on Trump's alleged wishful thinking. "We might not name an airport after you but I know I can find some friends to chip in for a plane ticket on January 20th," she jokingly offered.

Another suggested an airport in Sioux City, Iowa, which airport name is abbreviated into SUX, to be named after Trump. The said person likely referenced to a word play of "suck" with the abbreviation.

"Try one in Moscow," another quipped, bringing up Trump's alleged allegiance with Russian president Vladimir Putin. A fourth user similarly suggested, "Trump Airport. Formerly known as Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport, the busiest airport in Russia." Another enthused, "I'd be on board for naming a Federal Prison after him."

Someone else strongly opposed to the naming of an airport after Trump, declaring, "If anyone names an airport after him I will never EVER fly to or through it. Not if I have to add stops. Not if I have to drive hours out of my way. Not ever."

Neither Trump nor the White House has commented on the report.