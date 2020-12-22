Dua Lipa Draws In Hilarious Comparisons for Feathered Hat Worn During 'SNL' Performance

NBC Celebrity

When taking the 'Saturday Night Live' stage to perform new single 'Levitating', the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker puts on an oversized couture hat from the Philli

Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa has caught many social media users' attention for her recent appearance on "Saturday Night Live", but it was apparently not for the right reasons. Having seen wearing a feathered hat during her performance on the sketch comedy series, the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker got the Internet buzzing with hilarious comparisons.

On Saturday, December 19, the 25-year-old singer made an appearance on the NBC show to perform her new single "Levitating". When taking the stage, she could be seen wearing an ivory floor-length gown from the Valentino Haute Couture 2020 collection, and sporting an oversized couture hat from the Phillip Treacy for Valentino collection.

While the "New Rules" singer dazzled through the song, many on Twitter poked fun at her massive hat. One compared her to a sea creature as stating, "Thought Dua Lipa had a jellyfish on her head for sec." Another one sent similar sentiment, "Dua Lipa serving full jellyfish #SNL." A third one chimed in, "just me or did Dua Lipa look like a jellyfish last night on SNL."

The funny comparisons did not stop there. More came forward with other kinds of likeness. One jested, "Where can I get Dua Lipa's hat?? I have been wanting to look like a sexy mushroom." Someone else additionally noted, "Dua Lipa is giving us Brandi Redmond poop hat energy on SNL and I LOVE IT."

Aside from performing her new single on the Saturday show, Dua also delivered a rendition of her 2019's hit tune "Don't Start Now". However, she presented a different look when belting out the song as she rocked a vintage leopard print bustier-style top from Azzedine Alaia.

Afterwards, the girlfriend of Anwar Hadid took to Instagram to share a clip of her performance. She penned, "It was such an honour to be invited back to the 'SNL' stage for their last show of 2020. Felt so lucky to be rounding off my year with these performances and for SNL to have had me on for a skit too!!"

"Watching everyone work and the magic behind it will be something i'll never forget. Kristen Wiig and the whole cast were so cool and i'm still floating from all the energy. Thank you Lorne, Brian and Mel for all of your support," she further offered her gratitude. "Thank you to my team who really are the best best BEST!!!"