 
 

Dwyane Wade Sends 'Unconditional Love' for Trans Daughter Zaya

Upon seeing the sweet tribute to her step-daughter, Gabrielle Union chimes in the comment section of his NBA star husband's Instagram post, writing, 'Real [a heart emoji].'

  • Dec 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dwyane Wade continously shows public love to his daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as transgender back in February. Making use of his Instagram account, the 38-year-old NBA player posted a picture of Zaya alongside a heartwarming quote about unconditional love.

"Unconditional love, simply put, is love without strings attached. It's love you offer freely," so the husband of actress Gabrielle Union wrote in the caption of the Sunday, December 20 post. "You don't base it on what someone does for you in return. You simply love them and want nothing more than their happiness. This type of love, sometimes called compassionate or agape love @zayawade."

Upon seeing the sweet tribute to her step-daughter, Gabrielle chimed in the comment section. "Real [a heart emoji]," so she commented underneath the post. Also leaving some love for Zaya in the comment were Mark Wahlberg and Lauren Jauregui.

Dwyane, who shares 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James with Gabriel and is also a parent to Xavier Zechariah (7) and Zaire (18), previously shared to PEOPLE that he was trying his best to support his children so that they could see their full potential. "As I'm raising [Zaya], as I'm raising my kids, you just try to put them in the best situations to be able to succeed in life," he explained.

"How I do that, and how me and my wife decide to do that, may be different than another family, but we want them to know there's always unconditional love, that it will always be support," he went on to say. "We've got you, no matter what. And we see you. I see you how you see you."

He and Gabrielle further discussed giving freedom to their kids for them to live as they wish in an interview for the 2020 TIME 100, in which the magazine listed them as one of 100 most influential people, in September. "Freedom exists in so many different forms, but we are so blessed to be in a household where we have free children. We have a daughter that is almost 2, that the world has seen, is bound to nothing but whatever is in her heart and on her soul at the moment," the "L.A.'s Finest" star said of her daughter Kaavia. "And it's beautiful to watch truly free children."

The "Bring It On" star went on saying, "We have another daughter who is 13, who has the freedom to be exactly who she is, who she was born to be, to be her most authentic self. She doesn't ask permission to exist. It's wildly inspiring."

Agreeing with his wife, Dwyane added, "To echo my wife, I'm inspired by our kids. The way they look at us, the way they look to us, for leadership and guidance, for their moments of bravery."

