 
 

Skylar Astin Strips Naked in Celebration of Chanukah

Skylar Astin Strips Naked in Celebration of Chanukah
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pitch Perfect' actor has shared a photo of him going nude in front of a living room Christmas tree with his girlfriend Lisa Stelly indicating she was the person behind the camera for the steamy shot.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Skylar Astin celebrated the end of the Jewish Festival of Lights with a little bit racy move. The "Pitch Perfect" star turned up the heat for his Instagram followers by going naked in a new post in honor for the celebration.

The post saw him posing in front of a living room Christmas tree completely naked, holding a present covered in menorah-pattered wrapping paper over his groin to hide his genitals.

"Happy Chanukah," he captioned the cheeky snap.

Astin's girlfriend, Jack Osbourne's ex-wife and businesswoman Lisa Stelly, indicated she was the person behind the camera for the steamy shot, quipping, "Your photographer is lucky."

  See also...

She later added, "Mine, mine, mine, mine."

This marks the first holiday season that the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" actor is spending with Stelly. The couple went public with their romance back in July. At the time, Stelly took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her and Astin kissing in the street featuring a starry night background.

Astin also announced their relationship on his own page. Sharing a selfie of himself and his new lady, the actor wrote in the caption, "I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly."

Stelly divorced Osbourne, the father of her three daughters, in March, 2019, while Astin also became legally single last year following the breakdown of his three-year marriage to "Pitch Perfect" co-star Anna Camp.

You can share this post!

Geri Halliwell Treats NHS Workers Battling COVID-19 to Special Christmas Gifts

Tom Parker Laments Over Selective Memory Loss Caused by Chemotherapy
Related Posts
Skylar Astin Goes Instagram Official With Jack Osbourne's Ex-Wife

Skylar Astin Goes Instagram Official With Jack Osbourne's Ex-Wife

Most Read
Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail
Celebrity

Lori Laughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Locked in Solitary Confinement' While in Jail

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Speaks Up Against 'Arrogant' Addison Rae

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

Kat Von D Purchases Indiana's Historic House to Escape From 'Tyrannical' California Government

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia's British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Saying DaniLeigh Gets the 'Upper Hand' for Being Latina

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

Report: Erika Jayne Divorcing Tom Girardi Due to Multiple Affairs Despite Sham Accusation

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

YFN Lucci on Breaking Up With Reginae Carter Over Cucumber Party: 'I'm Just Hosting' It

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Go Instagram Official as They Celebrate Her Birthday Together

Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claps Back Amid Lawsuit Drama: I Do Not Want the Publicity

Vanessa Bryant's Mother Claps Back Amid Lawsuit Drama: I Do Not Want the Publicity

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce After Longtime Battle

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce After Longtime Battle

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure

Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure