Skylar Astin Strips Naked in Celebration of Chanukah

The 'Pitch Perfect' actor has shared a photo of him going nude in front of a living room Christmas tree with his girlfriend Lisa Stelly indicating she was the person behind the camera for the steamy shot.

Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Skylar Astin celebrated the end of the Jewish Festival of Lights with a little bit racy move. The "Pitch Perfect" star turned up the heat for his Instagram followers by going naked in a new post in honor for the celebration.

The post saw him posing in front of a living room Christmas tree completely naked, holding a present covered in menorah-pattered wrapping paper over his groin to hide his genitals.

"Happy Chanukah," he captioned the cheeky snap.

Astin's girlfriend, Jack Osbourne's ex-wife and businesswoman Lisa Stelly, indicated she was the person behind the camera for the steamy shot, quipping, "Your photographer is lucky."

She later added, "Mine, mine, mine, mine."

This marks the first holiday season that the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" actor is spending with Stelly. The couple went public with their romance back in July. At the time, Stelly took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her and Astin kissing in the street featuring a starry night background.

Astin also announced their relationship on his own page. Sharing a selfie of himself and his new lady, the actor wrote in the caption, "I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly."

Stelly divorced Osbourne, the father of her three daughters, in March, 2019, while Astin also became legally single last year following the breakdown of his three-year marriage to "Pitch Perfect" co-star Anna Camp.