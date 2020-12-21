 
 

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid Why She Found It Easy to Walk Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid Why She Found It Easy to Walk Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984'
WENN/FayesVision
Movie

When revealing how close she actually came to ditching the sequel project over equity demands, the 'Wonder Woman' director stresses her career had never been about making money.

  • Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Patty Jenkins had "started to walk away" from "Wonder Woman 1984" before Warner Bros. studio bosses finally agreed to bow to her pay equity demands.

Jenkins was highly praised by movie critics and fans alike after teaming up with actress Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman's first solo blockbuster in 2017, when it banked more than $821 million (£607 million) at the global box office.

However, it took some time before Warner Bros. chiefs announced the director would be returning to take charge of the follow-up, "Wonder Woman 1984", amid reports suggesting Jenkins was leveraging her position to land a better deal.

Now she has opened up about how close she actually came to cutting ties with the DC Comics project altogether, simply because she was determined to stand up for herself and demand the same pay as male filmmakers receive for superhero blockbusters.

In a candid interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she confessed, "I started to walk away. I was gonna walk away. I even said I'd be happy to go to another studio and make a quarter as much because it's not a sequel, on principle, no problem."

Jenkins admits her career had never been about making money, because she never had the leverage, but this time around, she knew it was "time to turn the tables," especially as it was easy to find out how much her male counterparts were making for the same kind of work.

  See also...

"They got paid seven times more than me for (their) first superhero movie," she explained. "Then on the second one, they got paid more than me still. It was an easy fight to say, 'This can't be. It super can't be. And it really can't be on Wonder Woman...' "

"It was an interesting thing to do, but it was an easy thing to do in the fact I was dead serious. That I was like, 'If I can't be victorious in this regard, then I'm letting everyone down.' If not me, who? So it became something I became very, very, very passionate about."

Now Jenkins is looking to the future after the launch of "Wonder Woman 1984", which hits U.S. audiences on Christmas Day (December 25), and she's unsure if she will be back for Wonder Woman 3.

She and screenwriter and comic book author Geoff Johns have already outlined a plot for the next instalment in the DC Extended Universe franchise, but whether Jenkins will be back in the director's chair remains to be seen - and it all depends on the status of the movie industry once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

"It's interesting, I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for 'Wonder Woman 3' that we were super fired up about, but I've never felt this way before as much as I do now," she mused.

"I don't think I'm doing it next," she continued, "and so I have to sort of wait and see where we are in the world, you know? What I wanted to talk about in (WW84) was very prescient to what I was feeling and what you were sort of feeling was coming. So now I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

You can share this post!

Miley Cyrus Gets Cheeky With 'Three Way' Suggestion to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Geri Halliwell Treats NHS Workers Battling COVID-19 to Special Christmas Gifts

Related Posts
Chris Pine Gets Into Details Why He Thinks Fanny Pack Should Be Trendy Again

Chris Pine Gets Into Details Why He Thinks Fanny Pack Should Be Trendy Again

'Wonder Woman 1984' CCXP Teaser: 'The World Is Not Ready'

'Wonder Woman 1984' CCXP Teaser: 'The World Is Not Ready'

'Wonder Woman 1984' Gets Christmas Day Release on HBO Max and Select Theaters

'Wonder Woman 1984' Gets Christmas Day Release on HBO Max and Select Theaters

This 'Wonder Woman 1984' Star Turns His DC Movie Script Into Comic Book

This 'Wonder Woman 1984' Star Turns His DC Movie Script Into Comic Book

Most Read
Goldie Hawn Hated Kissing Kurt Russell in 'Christmas Chronicles 2'
Movie

Goldie Hawn Hated Kissing Kurt Russell in 'Christmas Chronicles 2'

Tom Cruise Taking a Break From Filming After Angry Rant on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Tom Cruise Taking a Break From Filming After Angry Rant on 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set

Mads Mikkelsen Has This One Wish After Taking Over Johnny Depp's Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Mads Mikkelsen Has This One Wish After Taking Over Johnny Depp's Role in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Gal Gadot Confirms She's Included in Very Thorough 'Justice League' Investigation

Gal Gadot Confirms She's Included in Very Thorough 'Justice League' Investigation

Alicia Silverstone Gets Son Small Roles in Her Movie and TV Series so She Can Take Him to Work

Alicia Silverstone Gets Son Small Roles in Her Movie and TV Series so She Can Take Him to Work

Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Supporting Actor at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Supporting Actor at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'Arthur the King' Finds New Director

Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'Arthur the King' Finds New Director

Tom Hanks Recalls Clashing with Director Paul Greengrass on Set of Their New Movie

Tom Hanks Recalls Clashing with Director Paul Greengrass on Set of Their New Movie

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid Why She Found It Easy to Walk Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid Why She Found It Easy to Walk Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984'