Marvel Star Simu Liu Defends Deleting Tweet Condemning Mark Wahlberg After 'Arthur the King' Casting

WENN Celebrity

The 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' actor has come under fire for removing an old tweet that condemned Wahlberg after he agreed to join the former rapper in a new movie.

Dec 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Simu Liu has been forced to explain himself after he was caught removing a tweet calling out Mark Wahlberg for beating two Vietnamese men when he was teen. The "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor backtracked on his criticism against Wahlberg after he was cast in the former rapper's new movie "Arthur the King".

Back in 2018, Simu took a dig at Wahlberg with snarky remarks which can no longer be found on his social media, "Let me get this straight, Mark Wahlberg beat a helpless man with a stick until he passed out when he was 16, and is attempting to get the courts to grant him an official pardon on the basis that he's 'turned his life around?' "

Obviously it didn't sit well with many people online. One wrote, "Simu this is really disappointing and I was rooting for you! Do better. I want to see u do great things but please leave the performative activism at the door and take accountability." Another added, "Also do you think this is a good look considering you’re the damn lead in an upcoming first ever Asian Marvel movie……"

The Marvel star was quick to respond. "I think it's pretty obvious why I would delete a tweet like this. I'm trying to set the stage to have progressive conversations and take positive action instead of just hurling stones," so he tweeted. "I understand the anger but I don't appreciate the immediate hostility and harassment."

He later posted a longer note on Instagram to continue defending himself. "I deleted a couple of tweets I made regarding the past actions of one of my costars as a gesture of professionalism and to open to door to progressive conversations and (hopefully) positive change," he reasoned.

"Obviously it'd be pretty weird to go to work with that tweet still up. I meant what I said in the moment; I was very angry hearing about what happened. But that doesn't mean I don't think there's room to grow and work together to find an opportunity to educate and do some good- which I'm excited to do in addition to shooting the movie. Progressive discussion will lead to dialogue, and dialogue will lead to action."

He also explained why he agreed to work with Wahlberg in "Arthur the King". He wrote, "I signed on to Arthur the King because I absolutely adored the script, which tells the beautiful story of how a dog changed the lives of four adventure racers in the forests of Ecuador."

"Especially having been a dog dad until last year, it hit me straight in the feels. I was and am very passionate about bringing this story to the screen, and playing a character that is undoubtedly a positive representation of an Asian man."

He concluded his post, "Anyway; hope everyone is staying safe and healthy this holiday! Trying to stay positive in an otherwise jubilant and celebratory time, and I just wanted to share my thoughts."

Responses to his Instagram post were mixed. Some were skeptical with one commented, "You could keep the tweet up and still have a very honest conversation about it too. What's wrong with being against racial injustice/violence vocally on social media. I don't think this addresses anything for me tbh."

Another penned, "So people are trying to cancel you and not Wahlberg. That's really messed up. I get why you did what you did, and as others have said you could have used this to open a dialogue but I imagine there's was other external pressure - studio, agents, co stars, etc. You do you -- you're still a great actor that deserves all the success in the world."

One more positive comment read, "Y'all getting mad at simu for wanting to keep his job, knowing how hard it is for poc. And NOT? Mark for beating a man. I see now."