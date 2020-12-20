Goldie Hawn Hated Kissing Kurt Russell in 'Christmas Chronicles 2'

Netflix Movie

The 'Private Benjamin' actress explains why she was not really fond of kissing her real-life partner as they played a couple in their new Netflix Christmas movie.

AceShowbiz - Actress Goldie Hawn "hated" the bushy beard her longtime love Kurt Russell grew for "The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two" because it made kissing him on set no fun.

The real life couple played Santa and Mrs Clause in the original 2018 Netflix holiday movie, and they reprise their roles for the sequel.

And although Goldie admired the facial hair Kurt sported, she was thrilled when production wrapped and he was able to shave off his whiskers.

"I thought it (beard) was a work of art, I really did," the mum of actors Kate and Oliver Hudson told U.S. talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan".

"I mean, I looked at it, I got lost in it. I thought it was just beautifully designed..."

"Ask me how I liked that beard," she laughed. "I hated it. It wasn't fun to kiss."

But that's the only complaint Goldie has about the project, and she had so much fun otherwise, she's taking another souvenir to the pair's regular home for the holidays, in Colorado, to remind her of the happy shoot.

"I loved going to work every day. I have a little sign that they gave me that I'm going to put in my little house in Aspen. It's a sign painting from outside one of Santa's stores where they make everything," she added.

"I just wanted a piece of the (film's) village."

The actress also loved making the family movie because she knew her six grandchildren would get to see it. She previously said, "I love the thought that they might one day grow up to like other things Kurt and I have done, but right now it's fun to have them watch this and go to school knowing their friends have seen it too."