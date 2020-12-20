Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Supporting Actor at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

WENN Movie

The late 'Black Panther' actor has been awarded the Best Supporting Actor title by the members of the New York Film Critics Circle, thanks to his role in 'Da 5 Bloods'.

AceShowbiz - Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously honoured as Best Supporting Actor by members of the New York Film Critics Circle.

The tragic star, who lost his secret cancer battle in August (20), was recognised for his work in Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods", which also earned Delroy Lindo the Best Actor prize.

Teen drama "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" was a double winner, picking up Best Actress for Sidney Flanigan and Best Screenplay for writer/director Eliza Hittman, and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" star Maria Bakalova won Best Supporting Actress.

The top award for Best Picture went to director Kelly Reichardt's "First Cow", about a skilled cook who crosses paths with a Chinese immigrant while travelling with a group of fur trappers in Oregon and decides to work together on a new business.

Last year's Best Picture accolade went to "The Irishman".

Chadwick Boseman's win at the New York Film Critics Circle came after he was hailed Hero for the Ages at the virtual MTV Movie & TV Awards - Special recently.

The late actor additionally receives two nominations at the Chicago Film Critics Association, Best Actor for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and Best Supporting Actor for "Da 5 Bloods". His role in the "Black Bottom" movie also earns him a Best Actor nod at the upcoming Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Last year, he got multiple accolades for his onscreen performance in Marvel's "Black Panther". It became the first superhero film to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars and the first MCU film to win an Academy Award.