Boba Fett Spin-Off Series Confirmed by Disney

The new project called 'The Book of Boba Fett' is scheduled to come out in December 2021 on the Mouse House streaming service after it's officially announced by the movie studio.

Dec 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Temuera Morrison is set to reprise his role as Boba Fett in "The Mandalorian" for a new "Star Wars" spin-off series.

The forthcoming project was teased during the season two finale of "The Mandalorian", which debuted on Disney+ on Friday (18Dec20) - just one day after the death of the original Boba Fett, British actor Jeremy Bulloch.

Fennec Shand, the character played by Ming-Na Wen, is also expected to feature in "The Book of Boba Fett", which will launch in December, 2021.

It's the latest Star Wars spin-off in development - Rosario Dawson is set to star in "Ahsoka", focused on her fan-favourite character Ahsoka Tano, while executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are also developing "Rangers of the New Republic", with both series taking place within the same timeline as "The Mandalorian".

Disney bosses are additionally working on "Obi-Wan", with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, as well as "Andor", a prequel series to 2016 movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", starring Diego Luna.

The "Star Wars" franchise started to flourish again after creator George Lucas sold his production company to Disney. A new trilogy began in 2015 with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". It introduced a new heroine played by Daisy Ridley and new characters portrayed by Adam Driver and John Boyega.

The movie series continued with "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" 2017 before concluding with "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019. More standalone films are expected to be released in the coming years.