Kardashians Have Best Reaction to Christmas Parody Featuring Larsa Pippen Fallout Diss
Not stopping there, famous Kardashian impersonator Benny Drama pokes fun at Kourtney Kardashian's friendship with TikTok star Addison Rae and Khloe's rumored plastic surgery.

AceShowbiz - Leave it to Benny Drama when it comes to impersonating Kardashian family. He shared a new impersonation on his Instagram account and this time, it was a skit called "A Kardashian Krismas". The video, which was posted on Friday, December 18 on the photo-sharing platform, saw Benny playing the Kardashian-Jenner family members including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

It opened with Benny's Kris who said, "This year, our publicist said we can’t have a Christmas Eve party," adding, "Instead, we're going to take 60 of our closest friends on a little Christmas vacay." That was an obvious jab at Kim's controversial 40th birthday party where she took her friends and family members to a private island in French Polynesia amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The video also made fun of the famous clan's fallout with Kim's former best friend Larsa Pippen. "Hey Kim is this all-inclusive? I forgot my wallet," Benny's Larsa attempted to join others in Kim's all-paid-for birthday trip. Fake Kim then responded bluntly, "Larsa, you're not coming."

Not stopping there, Benny poked fun at Kourtney's friendship with TikTok star Addison Rae and Khloe's rumored plastic surgery. Khloe, who was also played by Benny, talked about how she was "the only one who put all these oreos in these jars." Kris apparently couldn't recognize her own daughter as she asked, "Who the f**k is that?" to which Kim nonchalantly answered, "That's Khloe, mom."

Concluding the parody, The Grinch appeared at Kylie Jenner's party for her daughter Stormi. However, when the person donning the green villain's costume took off the hat, it was revealed to be Larsa. "Thanks for the invite, girls! F**king Rob is here!" the former "The Real Housewives of Miami" star said sarcastically. When asked how she even got there, Larsa explained, "Blac Chyna drove me up in her G-Wagen. She sends her love."

Instead of feeling offended, some Kardashians reacted to the video. Kourtney left several sobbing emojis and tagged Addison in the comment section. Meanwhile, Kim wrote, "crying!!!!! Screaming!!!" with several crown emojis. Kris also responded to the parody, saying, "OMG dying," to which Benny replied, "LOVE YOU MOMMY!!!"

