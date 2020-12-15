 
 

Robbie Williams Gets Boris Johnson Makeover for 'Can't Stop Christmas' Music Video

In the festive single off 'The Christmas Present', the 'Angels' hitmaker lightheartedly sings about coronavirus social distancing rules and frustration at being bored in lockdown.

AceShowbiz - Robbie Williams has transformed into U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his tongue-in-cheek music video for "Can't Stop Christmas".

The "Angels" hitmaker has unveiled the promo for his pun-filled festive song, which references the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

And for part of the clip, he donned a blonde wig and blue suit to look like the British leader as he pretended to take charge of the government's COVID-19 press conference, with the slogan "Can't Stop Christmas" on his podium.

The Dan Massie-helmed video begins with Robbie at home, sitting by an open fire and Christmas tree, before he turns on the TV to see Boris (played by Williams), who is joined by two scientific advisors. There's even an appearance from a dancing Theresa May, Johnson's predecessor as Prime Minister.

In a joke about coronavirus social distancing rules, the "Rock DJ" hitmaker sings, "Santa's on his sleigh, but now he's two metres away!"

On another line, he jokes that "socks and sanitiser will do fine" as a Christmas present.

While Robbie, who shares children Theodora, eight, Charlton, six, Colette, two, and Beau, 10 months, with his wife Ayda Field, also sings out his "frustration" at being bored in lockdown.

He belts, "Why oh why are we all waiting/ The whole damn world anticipating/ Beyond boredom past frustration/ The planet's locked in what ifs and maybes."

The single is taken from Robbie's double album, "The Christmas Present", which features the likes of Sir Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, Jamie Cullum and Tyson Fury.

The standard copy was released last Christmas (19).

