Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Past Bong Video Controversy

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Unashamed of her not-so-glorious moment from her teen days, the 'Midnight Sky' singer shares a post to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the scandal that changed her image as a Disney darling.

Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has a fun take on her past bong video controversy. Unashamed of the not-so-glorious moment from her teen days, the "Midnight Sky" singer celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the scandal that shed her image as a Disney darling.

On Sunday, December 13, the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus shared on Instagram two videos of her 18-year-old self smoking from a bong. She captioned the clips, "Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb s**t to their friends. (Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a 'friend' but...)."

"Time really flew by," the ex-wife of Liam Hemsworth added. "I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K I don't remember s**t cause I was f**ked the hell up. #YesItWasReallySalvia #IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE."

In the clips which first leaked by TMZ, the "Prisoner" songstress could be seen coughing and giggling. "Okay, I'm about to lose it now," she said in the footage. A female friend who recorded the video could be heard saying, "I'm just gonna document the s**t out of this right now." While the "Hannah Montana" alum was laughing uncontrollably, her pal urged, "Tell us what's on your mind, girlfriend!"

Miley, however, posted the video without including the part where she mistook someone for her then-boyfriend Liam. "Whoa, is that a f**king Liam [Hemsworth] look-alike, or what the hell is that?" she asked in the original footage. "Is that my boyfriend? Is that my boyfriend? Oh my God, he looks so much like Liam. Is that me tripping, is that me tripping? He doesn't look like Liam? He looks so much like Liam. Dude, that looks just like Liam."

While Miley appeared unapologetic for the scandal at the time, her father Billy Ray did express remorse for her behavior. Shortly after the controversial clips emerged, the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker tweeted, "Sorry guys. I had no idea. Just saw this stuff for the first time myself. I'm so sad. There is much beyond my control right now."

Miley herself offered an apology months afterwards. In an interview with Marie Claire, she confessed, "I'm not perfect ... I made a mistake ... I'm disappointed in myself for disappointing my fans ..." She then added, "So for me it was a bad decision, because of my fans and because of what I stand for."