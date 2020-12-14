 
 

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'
Instagram
Celebrity

Meanwhile, the birthday girl appears to be having the best time in her life on her birthday as she is seen partying in a video that is shared on Instagram by Tamar Braxton.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes turned 53 on Sunday, December 13 and she unsurprisingly received well-wishes from family and friends. One of those who sent the former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member birthday wishes online was her former co-star Kandi Burruss.

She took to her Instagram account to share some sweet photos of her and NeNe throughout the years. "Happy Birthday @neneleakes I hope you are having an amazing day & that this next year is blessed with much success," she captioned them. The Xscape singer also urged her followers to send some love to the birthday girl, writing, "Everybody give @neneleakes some bday love!"

Fans applauded Kandi for the post as one commented, "This was sweet. Kandi is just like her name idc can't nobody tell me different." Another person appeared to miss the two on the Bravo show, writing, "aww you two together rlly could've been a powerhouse on rhoa." Someone else added, "OMG I be really emotional when I see y'all too getting along."

  See also...

However, not all were impressed by the post. Accusing Kandi of being "fake," someone commented on the post, "Nope !!! I hate fake love!!! Nene deserves better!" One naysayer also wasn't convinced that the message was sincere. "She don't even like Nene," said the person, while someone else questioned, "Where this come from? Didn't she go off on her at the last reunion saying she was embedded in Nene Brain???"

Meanwhile, NeNe was having the best time in her life on her birthday as she was partying with Tamar Braxton. The "Braxton Family Values" star shared on her Instagram account a video of her celebrating NeNe's birthday together. "Ion wanna see NOTHING else but #happybirthday to this lady @neneleakes who's had my back, side, and forward. Y'all don't know how many times this lady has called me to get out of bed, to keep going, to grow my OWN business, the FIRST one to call David this summer when my whole world came tumbling down," she wrote on Saturday night.

"Then after we broke up, STILL the first one who knew how much pain I was in and was there every single day to check in with me to make sure I was ok. I wasn't, but what I'm saying is love on the people who love on you.. it's your bday sis and I appreciate and Love you and today we celebrate you we going all the way up!!!!" she concluded the lengthy birthday message.

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Sister Blasts Her for Neglecting Family

Kylie Jenner Embraces Her 'Cute' Natural Hair
Related Posts
Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey Shade New 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Fashion Sense

Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey Shade New 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Fashion Sense

Kandi Burruss Felt Guilty for Using Surrogate to Welcome Baby No. 3

Kandi Burruss Felt Guilty for Using Surrogate to Welcome Baby No. 3

Kandi Buruss' Daughter Riley Accused of Having Nose Job

Kandi Buruss' Daughter Riley Accused of Having Nose Job

Kandi Burruss Gets Emotional Over Talking to Son About Police Brutality

Kandi Burruss Gets Emotional Over Talking to Son About Police Brutality

Most Read
Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home
Celebrity

Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home

Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton Files Lawsuit Over Botched Butt Surgery

Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton Files Lawsuit Over Botched Butt Surgery

Azealia Banks Accuses FKA twigs of 'Reaching for the Coin' With Shia LaBeouf Assault Lawsuit

Azealia Banks Accuses FKA twigs of 'Reaching for the Coin' With Shia LaBeouf Assault Lawsuit

Blac Chyna Introduces Her New Man: He's Mine

Blac Chyna Introduces Her New Man: He's Mine

Lil Wayne to Get Leniency After Striking Plea Deal in Federal Weapons Charge

Lil Wayne to Get Leniency After Striking Plea Deal in Federal Weapons Charge

Keri Hilson Casts Doubt With Baby Bump Pictures

Keri Hilson Casts Doubt With Baby Bump Pictures

Action Bronson Shows Off His Weight-Loss Transformation, Calling It Long Overdue

Action Bronson Shows Off His Weight-Loss Transformation, Calling It Long Overdue

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Denies Getting 'Secretly Engaged' to MMA Star Tabari Grubbs

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Denies Getting 'Secretly Engaged' to MMA Star Tabari Grubbs

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke Welcome Baby No. 3

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke Welcome Baby No. 3

Morena Baccarin Pregnant With Third Child

Morena Baccarin Pregnant With Third Child

Shane Lynch Grateful to Have His Wife Back After Lockdown Almost Destroyed Their Marriage

Shane Lynch Grateful to Have His Wife Back After Lockdown Almost Destroyed Their Marriage

Lil Wayne Slapped With $20M Lawsuit by Former Manager

Lil Wayne Slapped With $20M Lawsuit by Former Manager

Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Reveals What Lesson He Has to Keep Learning Over and Over

Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Reveals What Lesson He Has to Keep Learning Over and Over