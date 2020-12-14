Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Instagram Celebrity

Meanwhile, the birthday girl appears to be having the best time in her life on her birthday as she is seen partying in a video that is shared on Instagram by Tamar Braxton.

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes turned 53 on Sunday, December 13 and she unsurprisingly received well-wishes from family and friends. One of those who sent the former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member birthday wishes online was her former co-star Kandi Burruss.

She took to her Instagram account to share some sweet photos of her and NeNe throughout the years. "Happy Birthday @neneleakes I hope you are having an amazing day & that this next year is blessed with much success," she captioned them. The Xscape singer also urged her followers to send some love to the birthday girl, writing, "Everybody give @neneleakes some bday love!"

Fans applauded Kandi for the post as one commented, "This was sweet. Kandi is just like her name idc can't nobody tell me different." Another person appeared to miss the two on the Bravo show, writing, "aww you two together rlly could've been a powerhouse on rhoa." Someone else added, "OMG I be really emotional when I see y'all too getting along."

However, not all were impressed by the post. Accusing Kandi of being "fake," someone commented on the post, "Nope !!! I hate fake love!!! Nene deserves better!" One naysayer also wasn't convinced that the message was sincere. "She don't even like Nene," said the person, while someone else questioned, "Where this come from? Didn't she go off on her at the last reunion saying she was embedded in Nene Brain???"

Meanwhile, NeNe was having the best time in her life on her birthday as she was partying with Tamar Braxton. The "Braxton Family Values" star shared on her Instagram account a video of her celebrating NeNe's birthday together. "Ion wanna see NOTHING else but #happybirthday to this lady @neneleakes who's had my back, side, and forward. Y'all don't know how many times this lady has called me to get out of bed, to keep going, to grow my OWN business, the FIRST one to call David this summer when my whole world came tumbling down," she wrote on Saturday night.

"Then after we broke up, STILL the first one who knew how much pain I was in and was there every single day to check in with me to make sure I was ok. I wasn't, but what I'm saying is love on the people who love on you.. it's your bday sis and I appreciate and Love you and today we celebrate you we going all the way up!!!!" she concluded the lengthy birthday message.