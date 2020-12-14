 
 

Keri Hilson Gets Playful With Fake Baby Bump

The 'Knock You Down' hitmaker tricks many into thinking she's pregnant by showing off a social media picture of her cradling a large bump on what appeared to be a film set.

  • Dec 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - R&B star Keri Hilson appears to have tricked fans into thinking she's pregnant after showing off a baby bump on social media.

The "Pretty Girl Rock" hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday, December 11, to share two shots of herself smiling as she cradled a large bump on what appeared to be a film set.

She captioned the image with an upside-down smiley face emoji, and another with hearts, but tellingly tagged her makeup artist and hairstylist, as well as independent production company Swirl Films, U.S. network Lifetime, and producer, author and religious leader Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Her tags suggested the baby bump was fake, but that didn't stop some of her celebrity friends from sending her well wishes.

"WAIIIIIIIITTT!!!!!! Keriiii! Sis! Congratulations!!!!! My heart is so full for you (sic)," wrote actress Meagan Good, while singer Lil' Mo commented, "Congratsssessssssssss (sic)".

Comments on Keri Hilson's IG Post 01

Meagan Good and Lil' Mo congratulated Keri Hilson after the latter posted photo of her baby bump.

VH1's Twitter account further spread the pregnancy speculation as it posted, "Congrats are in order! @KeriHilson is expecting!" A fan, meanwhile, tweeted, "Congratulations Keri Hilson. It's okay. I can wait another 10 years for the album."

However, Hilson didn't fool everyone - singer and reality star Kandi Burruss remarked, "I sense a big movie coming?"

Comments on Keri Hilson's IG Post 02

Kandi Burruss was not tricked by Keri Hilson's baby bump post.

Porsha Williams had a similar guess, writing, "Come on actress. I can't wait for whatever it is."

The star subsequently returned to her Instagram page to joke about the lyrics to her 2009 track "Knock You Down", suggesting her pregnancy was just for the cameras.

"Guess love knocks you up, too," she wrote, adding a pregnant woman emoji and a crying with laughter graphic.

Comments on Keri Hilson's IG Post 03

Keri Hilson suggested her pregnancy was just for the cameras.

Hilson has yet to name the project she is currently working on.

