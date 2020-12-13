Erik Von Detten and Wife Expecting Second Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Princess Diaries' actor and his realtor wife Angela are having a new addition to their growing family as she officially announces she is pregnant with their second child.

Dec 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Princess Diaries" star Erik Von Detten is set to become a new dad.

The actor and his realtor wife Angela are expecting a sibling for their daughter Claire, 17 months, and the mother-to-be shared the news via Instagram on Friday (11Dec20).

"Santa baby ... Due March 2021," she captioned a shot of her sonogram image placed on top of what appeared to be a red and white Santa hat.

The couple wed in 2018.

"08.25.18 💕 Our hearts are so full with love," Angela shared their romantic wedding picture from Santa Catalina Island off the California coast back then with a gushing caption. "Thank you to all our friends and family for this incredible weekend. Still can't believe it. I'm married to this handsome human being!"

She often shared posts about her family life on her social media. On Thanksgiving, she offered a glimpse of their previous visit to pumpkin patch in Marina del Rey with their little daughter. "Happy thanksgiving everyone," she wrote. "On this day and every day I'm so grateful for my family. Nothing else matters as long as I've got you guys! So grateful for our health, our love & the memories we continue to make. my precious eClaire - love you guys!"