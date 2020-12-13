 
 

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for Hew New Music Video

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker is inspired by Jane Fonda's vintage home workouts for the 'Girl Like Me' music video, her collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas.

AceShowbiz - Shakira took inspiration from Jane Fonda's vintage home workouts to create a "retro-futuristic" feel for her new video.

The 43-year-old singer's collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas was recently released and Shakira has revealed the accompanying music video was inspired by Fonda's '80s workout videos.

She told Billboard, "The song already has that vintage quality to it, so I wanted a video that had the retro futuristic vibe. From the beginning I thought: Jane Fonda. Those '80s workout videos had a really cool aesthetic I wanted to import into this video."

Shakira can be seen surf skating in the video and said, "it's a fairly new thing that I'm totally passionate about and something I do a couple of times a week."

"Some of the takes in this video were at three or four in the morning and I was skating for like two hours so they could capture the best shots. I skated and skated and skated, until I didn't feel my joints."

Meanwhile, will.i.am previously revealed he and Shakira started work on the song back in 2008, and he "made so many different versions" of the tune.

He explained, "For those that didn't know @shakira came to my studio in 2008 and we worked on Girl Like Me...I'm so happy this song is out now...I've made so many different versions of this song...and we found the perfect vibe for it... and now the video is here!!! Thank you SHAKIRA!!! I loved working with you…"

