'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Denies Getting 'Secretly Engaged' to MMA Star Tabari Grubbs

Instagram Celebrity

The 28-year-old MTV personality addresses rumors saying that she's engaged to Tabari after posting on Instagram a picture of him making food for her son Lux on Thanksgiving.

Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kailyn Lowry has laughed off rumors suggesting that she is romantically involved with Tabari Grubbs. Having sparked speculations that she is "secretly engaged" to the MMA star after sharing a photo of him in her kitchen with her 3-year-old son Lux, the "Teen Mom 2" star was quick to shut them down.

On Thursday, December 10, the 28-year-old set the record straight via Instagram as she put out a screenshot of her chat with her "Girl Gang." In it, it could be seen that one of her friends brought up the romance rumors by quipping, "And you're secretly engaged to a UFC fighter. Congrats." In response, the reality star sent out several laughing emojis.

Kailyn's friend went on to jest, "Where should I send the gift?" She could not help but be amused by the question as she responded, "I'm screaming." Her pal then advised her to have a "double wedding" and added, "these people will believe anything." The mother of four ended their exchange by stating, "I legitimately almost spit out my coffee to the double wedding text."

Kailyn Lowry shut down rumors saying she 'secretly engaged' to Tabari Grubbs.

The MTV personality was first rumored to be engaged to Tabari after she posted a boomerang video on her Instagram Story that captured the athlete making food for her son on Thanksgiving. The clip displayed him shirtless, exposing many of his upper body's tattoos, while her little boy could be seen stirring a bowl of batter.

Tabari Grubbs was making food for Kailyn Lowry's son Lux.

Kailyn's post prompted fans to ask her ex Chris Lopez, with whom she shares Lux and 4-month-old Romello Creed. In a Q&A session, he was asked about how he felt about her getting engaged. In return, he wrote back, "I seen this question asked like 5 times and had no clue what y'all were talking about I just found out from y'all asking me about it."

Chris Lopez admitted he did not know anything about Kailyn Lowry's engagement rumors.

The engagement rumors might be missing the target since the "16 and Pregnant" alum's rumored fiance is actually dating her friend Sterling Black. Back in November, Sterling celebrated her partner's 26th birthday on Instagram.

"Before the night ends, i just want to say happy birthday babe! You make us so proud every single day with your hard work and dedication," she penned in the birthday tribute. "125 champion for your birthday isn't too bad. I am so excited to see what the future holds for our little family. I pray your day/weekend was everything you imagined it to be because you deserve."