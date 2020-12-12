 
 

Keri Hilson Casts Doubt With Baby Bump Pictures

While she quickly stirs up pregnancy speculation with photos of her burgeoning belly, some fans point out that she may be sporting a fake baby bump for her TV debut.

  • Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Keri Hilson has added her name to a string of celebrities making baby bombshell. The singer/actress sparked a pregnancy speculation after she posted new pictures of her rocking what appears to be a baby bump on her Instagram account.

In the Friday, December 11 post, the 38-year-old looks glowing with minimal makeup with cradling her burgeoning belly. She looks at least five or six months along with her supposed pregnancy while sporting a gray T-shirt underneath a floral print robe. Getting cryptic, she only captioned it with two emojis.

Believing that Keri was dropping announcement about her expecting her first child, actress Meagan Good reacted in the comment section, "WAIIIIIIIITTT!!!!!! Keriiii! Sis! Congratulations!!!!! My heart is so full for you."

Also quick to send congratulatory messages, Fonzworth Bentley welcomed the "Knock You Down" hitmaker to "mommy gang," while actress Erika Alexander expressed her shock in a post that read, "OMG. What the?! Congratulations."

  See also...

VH1's Twitter account further spread the pregnancy speculation as it posted, "Congrats are in order! @KeriHilson is expecting!" A fan, meanwhile, tweeted, "Congratulations Keri Hilson. It's okay. I can wait another 10 years for the album."

However, not all were convinced that Keri is pregnant, considering she was seen having a flat tummy in a bikini photo she posted just two weeks ago. "Keri Hilson had no baby bump on her birthday 5 days ago so ya'll can calm down," one fan claimed.

An eagle-eyed user pointed out that Keri might be sporting a fake baby bump for her TV debut. "In case there was any confusion, Miss Keri Hilson tagged the production company behind her baby bump photo. Will you be tuning in for her TV debut?" another user wrote, pointing out to the accounts that the actress tagged in the post, including Lifetime.

Kandi Burruss-Tucker was among those who suspected that the baby bump is related to an acting gig, asking, "I sense a big a movie coming?" Porsha Williams was equally curious as writing, "Come on actress. I can't wait for whatever it is."

Keri has not clarified what the baby bump photos are about.

