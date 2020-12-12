Lil Wayne Slapped With $20M Lawsuit by Former Manager

WENN Celebrity

The 'Lollipop' hitmaker has been hit with a multi-million dollar lawsuit by his ex-manager for allegedly owing him unpaid commissions after he's fired in 2018.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Wayne has been slapped with a $20 million (£15.1 million) lawsuit from his former manager over allegations of unpaid fees.

Ronald Sweeney claims he is still waiting for his full cut of Wayne's legal settlement with his former mentor Bryan 'Birdman' Williams and his Cash Money Records label, after initially suing for $51 million (£38.6 million) in 2015 for money the hip-hop star was allegedly owed for his long-delayed album "Tha Carter V".

The situation was "amicably resolved" in 2018 after Sweeney helped Wayne and Birdman sort through their issues, which enabled the "Lollipop" hitmaker to walk away with a bumper payday, reportedly worth more than $10 million (£7.6 million).

Sweeney argues he should be receiving 17 per cent in commission, seven per cent more than Wayne's previous representative, Cortez Bryant, but he's yet to be paid in full following his firing in September 2018.

Wayne has yet to comment on the legal action.

Lil Wayne is also dealing with another legal woe. The rapper is facing up to 10 years behind bars after he was slapped with a federal weapons charge.

The case is related to an incident in December 2019 when federal agents conducted a search of his private plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Florida, where his aircraft had made a stop en route to California.

His lawyer explained, "There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person."

"The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm."