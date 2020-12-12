 
 

Kelly Clarkson Limping With Injured Knee as She Opens Her Show After Taking a Tumble in High Heels

The 'American Idol' champion has injured one of her knees after stumbling backstage in her high heels just before taping her talk show 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

  • Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pop star Kelly Clarkson will be limping her way through the holidays after injuring her knee while running in high heels.

The "Stronger" hitmaker was behind schedule to start taping Friday's (11Dec20) episode of her U.S. daytime series, "The Kelly Clarkson Show", when she stumbled awkwardly backstage.

The singer decided the show must go on and hobbled her way to the stage to open the programme, but had to take a seat in an armchair as she welcomed viewers to her first festive episode.

Explaining the need for comfy furniture, she said, "Well, this is our first holiday show... and I was real excited about it and we were running late, and I don't like to be late, so I was running in my heel, which was a bad decision because apparently I turned a corner and possibly did something to my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament)."

"So, 2020 - just the gift that keeps on giving...!" quipped Kelly, who is also going through a nasty divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. "I'm just gonna sit in this chair... with my leg elevated."

"I've now had the (eye) patch, because I had an eye situation, now I have a knee situation...," she continued, referring to the eye covering she had to wear in September after suffering an infection.

Kelly went on to admit she's always been a clumsy person, so much so she was given an award for "Crisis of the Day" when she was a schoolkid.

"I don't know why it happens, but stuff happens," she shared, before admitting she should have known better this time around to avoid "looking like a fool on television." "Well, I was running in heels and turned a corner, like I'm some kind of athletic person that can do that, and it didn't go well!"

