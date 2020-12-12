 
 

Judge Postpones Harvey Weinstein Extradition Hearing for Second Time

Judge Postpones Harvey Weinstein Extradition Hearing for Second Time
WENN
Celebrity

The hearing for Harvey Weinstein extradition from New York to Los Angeles has been adjourned by a judge for the second time because of spike in Covid-19 cases.

  • Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein will not be extradited to Los Angeles to face new sex crime charges anytime soon after his latest hearing was adjourned until April (21).

The producer is currently serving a 23-year sentence in New York, but prosecutors in Los Angeles are seeking his transferral to stand trial for 11 counts of rape, sexual battery, and other counts relating to allegations made by five women from incidents which reportedly occurred in California over a decade ago.

If convicted, he faces 140 years to life in prison.

  See also...

However, Weinstein will be remaining in his cell for another few months after defence attorneys and Los Angeles prosecutors agreed to postpone his extradition as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the country.

"The issues pertaining to the transportation of someone from New York to California and specifically with respect to Mr. Weinstein, given his very serious health conditions, remain the same," his attorney Norm Effman told the court during Friday's (11Dec20) video hearing.

The judge noted the reasons for a delay and adjourned the case for the second time until the spring, reports the New York Post.

Weinstein has battled a string of health issues while behind bars, including contracting what was thought to be the coronavirus in March, while he has struggled with heart problems, a spine condition, and high blood pressure, too. He was also placed in isolation last month (Nov20) after falling ill with a 101 degree Fahrenheit (38.3 degree Celsius) temperature.

You can share this post!

Lil Wayne Slapped With $20M Lawsuit by Former Manager

Morena Baccarin Pregnant With Third Child
Related Posts
Harvey Weinstein Has Cameras Recording His Every Move to Prevent Jeffrey Epstein Incident

Harvey Weinstein Has Cameras Recording His Every Move to Prevent Jeffrey Epstein Incident

Harvey Weinstein Tests Negative for Covid-19 Amid Health Issues in Prison

Harvey Weinstein Tests Negative for Covid-19 Amid Health Issues in Prison

Harvey Weinstein's Team Addresses His Health Issues After Suspected of Having COVID-19 Again

Harvey Weinstein's Team Addresses His Health Issues After Suspected of Having COVID-19 Again

Harvey Weinstein Demands Sexual Assault Accuser Identify Herself to Move Ahead with the Case

Harvey Weinstein Demands Sexual Assault Accuser Identify Herself to Move Ahead with the Case

Most Read
Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation
Celebrity

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Kenya Moore Appears to Call Porsha Williams 'H**' Following Strippergate

Kenya Moore Appears to Call Porsha Williams 'H**' Following Strippergate