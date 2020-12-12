Swedish Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Expecting Third Child

Instagram Celebrity

The fourth in line to the Swedish throne and his wife are over the moon to officially announce that she is pregnant with the new addition to their growing family.

AceShowbiz - Swedish royals Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting another baby.

The couple will welcome a sibling for Prince Alexander, four, and three-year-old Prince Gabriel in late March/early April (21).

In a statement posted on social media, they write, "We are happy and excited and look forward to welcoming our third child. A new little member of our family."

The happy news emerges just two weeks after Prince Carl and Princess Sofia tested positive for COVID-19, after experiencing "milder flu symptoms."

The only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia wed model and reality star Sofia in 2015.

He is fourth in line to the throne.

Princess Sofia is not the only royal expecting a baby. British royal Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, is also pregnant with her third child.

Her husband, retired England rugby player Mike Tindall, made the announcement on the latest episode of his podcast "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby".

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way," he told his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.

Meanwhile, sad news came from another British royal member Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. with their son Archie, lost their second child earlier this year as she suffered from a heartbreaking miscarriage.