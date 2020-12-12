 
 

Controversial South Korean Director Kim Ki-Duk Lost Battle With Covid-19

Controversial South Korean Director Kim Ki-Duk Lost Battle With Covid-19
WENN
Celebrity

The award-winning director whose career derailed following sexual misconduct allegations has passed away at the age of 59 following a struggle with coronavirus.

  • Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-Duk has succumbed to coronavirus complications at the age of 59.

The director passed away early on Friday (11Dec20) at a hospital in Latvia, where he had been looking to buy a home before falling ill with COVID-19.

Kim made his feature directorial debut in 1996 with "Crocodile" and drew attention for his gruesome 2000 release "The Isle", which included animal cruelty scenes he claimed were real.

He went on to garner acclaim for romantic drama "Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring" in 2003, and triumphed at Germany's Berlin Film Festival with his 2004 movie "Samaritan Girl", which earned him the Silver Bear prize for the second best movie in competition.

  See also...

Kim also emerged victorious at the Venice Film Festival in the same year, when another romantic drama, "3-Iron", won the Silver Lion award.

His other well-received projects included "Breath", "Arirang", and "Pieta", which scored the coveted Golden Lion at Venice in 2012.

He debuted his most recent film, the Russian-language "Dissolve", at the Cannes Film Festival in France in 2019.

Kim's career took a hit in 2017 after he was accused of sexual misconduct by three women, although a rape claim was dismissed in the courts due to a lack of evidence. He denied the sexual assault accusations.

He later filed lawsuits against one of his accusers and the maker of a documentary about his sexual misconduct allegations. He accused them of defamation, but his claims were tossed out by courts.

You can share this post!

Shia LaBeouf Responds as FKA twigs Accuses Him of Abuse and Sexual Battery in Lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson Limping With Injured Knee as She Opens Her Show After Taking a Tumble in High Heels
Most Read
Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation
Celebrity

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Kenya Moore Appears to Call Porsha Williams 'H**' Following Strippergate

Kenya Moore Appears to Call Porsha Williams 'H**' Following Strippergate