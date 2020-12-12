 
 

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Late Grandmother on New Album About Infidelity, Revenge and Murder

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Late Grandmother on New Album About Infidelity, Revenge and Murder
Celebrity

The newly-released 'Folklore' sister album 'Evermore' tackles rejected marriage proposals, infidelity, revenge, and murder with one song starring Taylor's late relative.

  • Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift pays tribute to her late grandmother "who still visits" her "sometimes" on the track "Marjorie" on "Evermore".

The Grammy-winner released the surprise sister album to "Folklore" overnight, and in an essay about the record, Taylor revealed the song is about her beloved grandparent who often pops up in her dreams.

On the track, she sings, "And if I didn't know better / I'd think you were talking to me now / If I didn't know better / I'd think you were still around."

  See also...

The album also features three songs - "Champagne Problems", "Coney Island", and the title track - co-written by the "Love Story" hitmaker's longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who goes under the pseudonym William Bowery, plus collaborations with Haim, Marcus Mumford, Bon Iver, and The National.

Taylor admitted she loved the "escapism" that came with writing the "imaginary/not imaginary tales," which deal with rejected marriage proposals, infidelity, revenge, and murder.

She explained her album of 17 tracks features an "'unhappily ever after' anthology of marriages gone bad that includes infidelity, ambivalent toleration, and even murder...One starring my grandmother, Marjorie, who still visits me sometimes…if only in my dreams."

The "Bad Blood" hitmaker added it was her plan to "surprise" fans with the recording during the week of her 31st birthday.

"You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I wanted to give you something! I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you. (sic)"

You can share this post!

'Dune' Director Furious at Warner Bros. Over Decision to Release Movie on HBO Max

Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth Officially Added to 'She-Hulk' TV Series
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

Taylor Swift Releasing 'Folklore' Sister Album Called 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift Releasing 'Folklore' Sister Album Called 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift Donates to Fan's Local Food Bank After Admiring Her Christmas Light Show

Taylor Swift Donates to Fan's Local Food Bank After Admiring Her Christmas Light Show

Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 to Two Mothers Who Are Economically Affected by COVID-19

Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 to Two Mothers Who Are Economically Affected by COVID-19

Most Read
Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation
Celebrity

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Kenya Moore Appears to Call Porsha Williams 'H**' Following Strippergate

Kenya Moore Appears to Call Porsha Williams 'H**' Following Strippergate