Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Late Grandmother on New Album About Infidelity, Revenge and Murder

The newly-released 'Folklore' sister album 'Evermore' tackles rejected marriage proposals, infidelity, revenge, and murder with one song starring Taylor's late relative.

Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift pays tribute to her late grandmother "who still visits" her "sometimes" on the track "Marjorie" on "Evermore".

The Grammy-winner released the surprise sister album to "Folklore" overnight, and in an essay about the record, Taylor revealed the song is about her beloved grandparent who often pops up in her dreams.

On the track, she sings, "And if I didn't know better / I'd think you were talking to me now / If I didn't know better / I'd think you were still around."

The album also features three songs - "Champagne Problems", "Coney Island", and the title track - co-written by the "Love Story" hitmaker's longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who goes under the pseudonym William Bowery, plus collaborations with Haim, Marcus Mumford, Bon Iver, and The National.

Taylor admitted she loved the "escapism" that came with writing the "imaginary/not imaginary tales," which deal with rejected marriage proposals, infidelity, revenge, and murder.

She explained her album of 17 tracks features an "'unhappily ever after' anthology of marriages gone bad that includes infidelity, ambivalent toleration, and even murder...One starring my grandmother, Marjorie, who still visits me sometimes…if only in my dreams."

The "Bad Blood" hitmaker added it was her plan to "surprise" fans with the recording during the week of her 31st birthday.

"You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I wanted to give you something! I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you. (sic)"