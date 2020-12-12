Candice Accola Introduces Baby Josephine After Giving Birth to Second Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Vampire Diaries' actress and her husband Joe King are proud to show off the latest addition to their growing family after she delivered a healthy baby girl.

AceShowbiz - Actress Candice Accola King is a mum of two after welcoming her second daughter with rocker husband Joe King.

"The Vampire Diaries" star confirmed the happy news on her Instagram page, revealing that baby Josephine was born on 1 December (20).

Sharing a snap of the newborn's tiny hand holding her own, Candice wrote alongside it, "Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20."

Joe also shared an image of Josephine, which showed her face, on his Instagram page, writing, "It is now one of the best years of my life, truly grateful to welcome our Josephine June King, born Dec 1st, 2020. I’m also very proud she looks just like her momma @candiceking who is a warrior woman goddess, I'm lucky to create this perfect love with you."

Candice and Joe are also parents to four-year-old Florence while Joe has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Friends and former co-stars quickly flooded the couple's social media with congratulations. "Vampire Diaries" co-star Claire Holt wrote on Candice's page, "So happy for you," and on Joe's, "So perfect."

Meanwhile, another former castmate Kayla Ewell greeted the bundle of joy in a sweet comment on mom's Instagram, "Hi Sweet Josephine!! Auntie Kay loves you!!" She added on dad's, "She's so special!! Love you guys and sweet little Josephine."

Fellow actress Alessandra Torresani gushed, "Congrats to your beautiful growing family." Anna Todd penned, "So much love." Jamie-Lynn Sigler exclaimed, "A million blessings!!!"