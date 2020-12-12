 
 

Candice Accola Introduces Baby Josephine After Giving Birth to Second Child

Candice Accola Introduces Baby Josephine After Giving Birth to Second Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Vampire Diaries' actress and her husband Joe King are proud to show off the latest addition to their growing family after she delivered a healthy baby girl.

  • Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Candice Accola King is a mum of two after welcoming her second daughter with rocker husband Joe King.

"The Vampire Diaries" star confirmed the happy news on her Instagram page, revealing that baby Josephine was born on 1 December (20).

Sharing a snap of the newborn's tiny hand holding her own, Candice wrote alongside it, "Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20."

Joe also shared an image of Josephine, which showed her face, on his Instagram page, writing, "It is now one of the best years of my life, truly grateful to welcome our Josephine June King, born Dec 1st, 2020. I’m also very proud she looks just like her momma @candiceking who is a warrior woman goddess, I'm lucky to create this perfect love with you."

  See also...

Candice and Joe are also parents to four-year-old Florence while Joe has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Friends and former co-stars quickly flooded the couple's social media with congratulations. "Vampire Diaries" co-star Claire Holt wrote on Candice's page, "So happy for you," and on Joe's, "So perfect."

Meanwhile, another former castmate Kayla Ewell greeted the bundle of joy in a sweet comment on mom's Instagram, "Hi Sweet Josephine!! Auntie Kay loves you!!" She added on dad's, "She's so special!! Love you guys and sweet little Josephine."

Fellow actress Alessandra Torresani gushed, "Congrats to your beautiful growing family." Anna Todd penned, "So much love." Jamie-Lynn Sigler exclaimed, "A million blessings!!!"

You can share this post!

David Walliams, 'Eastenders' Cast and More Pay Tribute to Late Barbara Windsor

Jenny Slate Debuts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Her First Child
Most Read
Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation
Celebrity

Photo of Comedian Majah Hype's Ex With Black Eye Surfaces Amid Domestic Abuse Allegation

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight After Signing Record Deal

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Wendy Williams' Brother Disputes Her Claim About Mother's Death

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

Disturbing Post of Daisy Coleman's Mom Unearthed After Her Suicide

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Max Lux Denies Abusing Brandi B Following Concerning IG Live

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Rapper Mo3's Murder Suspect Arrested

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

Tyler Perry Spends Almost $100K to Help Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz Pay Rent

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Arrested in New Jersey on Weapon and Drug Charges

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Dionne Warwick Blasts Wendy Williams for Making 'Malicious' Comments About Her on TV Show

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Apologizes for College Bribery, Gets Called Out Over White Privilege

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Apologizes for College Bribery, Gets Called Out Over White Privilege

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Singer Sevyn Streeter Reveals She Has COVID-19: It's 'Absolutely Heartbreaking'

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?

Did Angelina Jolie Cheat on Brad Pitt With Johnny Depp?