 
 

Taylor Swift Pursues the One in 'Willow' Music Video

In a continuation to her 'Cardigan' music video, the 'Lover' singer crawls back into her piano and emerges in a forest before being transported into different settings to follow her man.

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has released her surprise new album "Evermore" along with a music video for its track "Willow". Picking up where she left off from her "Cardigan" video, the newly-premiered clip opens with the pop superstar being drenched wet while still wearing her cardigan and sitting in what looks like an old cabin with a piano that serves as a time portal behind her.

It doesn't take long before the 30-year-old singer/songwriter crawls back into the piano and emerges in a forest where she sees a reflection of her "man" in the river. She then sets on a journey to follow her love interest that takes her on several different settings, before she ends up in the same rustic cabin where the man waits for her.

"The more that you say, the less I know/ Wherever you stray, I follow/ I'm begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans/ That's my man," she sings in the chorus. "You know that my train could take you home/ Anywhere else is hollow/ I'm begging for you to take my hand/ Wreck my plans, that's my man."

"Willow" is the lead single off "Evermore", the ninth studio album by Swift which is dubbed a sister album to her hit album"Folklore", which arrived in July. The "Shake It Off" hitmaker worked with the same team she created "Folklore" with, including Aaron Dessner of The National, Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is credited as a co-writer under the name William Bowery.

She posted on Instagram on midnight Friday, December 11 to celebrate the album release, "I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I've clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore." She added, "My new album evermore is out now."

"Evermore" also features a collaboration with HAIM on "No Crime", "Coney Island" featuring The National and "Evermore" featuring Bon Iver. The deluxe physical edition includes two bonus tracks "Right Where You Left Me" and "It's Time to Go".

