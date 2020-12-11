 
 

Kim Kardashian Shares 'Last' Phone Call With Inmate Brandon Bernard Ahead of His Execution

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian continues to send support to inmate Brandon Bernard who is set to be executed on the evening of Thursday, December 10. Hours before the execution, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to her Twitter account to share the heartbreaking moment during her "last" phone call with the 40-year-old, who was convincted in 2000 of participating in a robbery scheme that killed 2 people.

"Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time. Hardest call I've ever had," Kim said of Brandon, who is set to receive a lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, on the blue bird app. "Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn't over."

The wife of Kanye West went on to say, "When he told me he's claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn’t want to panic, I literally lost it. I had to mute my phone so he wouldn't hear me cry like that."

Still believing that she could help Brandon get a pardon from President Donald Trump, the two of them intentionally "didn't say goodbye bc we wanted to be hopeful that we would talk again." The reality TV star added, "We said talk to you soon!"

Kim Kardashian recalled her heartbreaking phone call with Brandon Bernard

Meanwhile, Kim's public support to Brandon didn't sit well with Dana Ladd, the stepsister of one of Brandon's victims, Stacie Bagley. "I want her to think about if it was one of her children that Bernard did that to -- would she feel differently? It's easy for people to say things when they don't have similar experiences," Dana told TMZ.

Stacie and Todd were brutally kidnapped back in 1999. Brandon, who was 18 at the time, participated in burning the vehicle while Todd and Stacie were inside though he wasn't involved in the carjacking. He was convicted for the crime along three other accomplices. Two of them were released and one of them, Christopher Vialva, was executed earlier this year.

Prior to this, Kim made a plea to POTUS to pardon his death row. "Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government. Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution," Kim wrote on Wednesday, December 9. "I'm calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison."

"Most of the time executions happen, in our names, without a lot of attention given to them," added Kim. Calling it "unacceptable," the 40-year-old shared that "for the next 24 hours I will be tweeting about Brandon and his case and why his life should be spared by @realDonaldTrump."

She also pointed 5 reasons why Brandon shouldn't be executed in a separate tweet. "1. He was 18 at the time. 2. He was not the shooter. 3. The prosecutor and 5 of the jurors now support clemency," the mother of four noted. "4. He's spent decades in prison w/out a write up, helping at risk youth. 5. There's bipartisan support for his commutation."

