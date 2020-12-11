 
 

Dua Lipa Calls for Gender Equality Upon Receiving 2020 Women in Music Honor From Bernie Sanders

Feted with the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard virtual event, the 'Boys Will Be Boys' singer is hailed by the politician as someone who 'has said loudly and clearly with her actions.'

  • Dec 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa opened the 2020 virtual edition of the Billboard Women in Music gala with a stripped-down performance of "Boys Will Be Boys" before accepting a big honour from one of her heroes, U.S. politician Bernie Sanders.

Lipa accepted the Women in Music Powerhouse Award, which is given annually to an act whose music dominates streaming, sales and radio, and she used her speech to coo about Bernie after he virtually handed her the trophy on Thursday night (December 10).

"What this year has made clear, more than anything else, is that none of us can go back to business as usual," Sanders said in his introduction. "The winner of tonight's Powerhouse Award understands that... She has said loudly and clearly with her actions that now is the time to fight for a better future for all."

"She is fighting for young people, women, refugees, the LGBT community and she is using her platform to bring people into the democratic process. She is raising her voice to demand real change."

  See also...

Sanders also revealed he and Lipa spoke over Zoom a few weeks ago.

The singer called Sanders a "personal hero" before accepting the accolade, and called out music industry executives for not putting more women in charge - pointing out that only 2.6 percent of all producers of Billboard Hot 100 songs are women.

"We've still got so far to go for real equality," she said. "Let's keep celebrating the women, and keep encouraging all the young girls out there to be the powerhouses of the future."

Dua was recognised alongside Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez and Woman of the Year Cardi B at the Billboard prizegiving.

