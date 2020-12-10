 
 

Victoria Beckham Heaps Praise on Soon-to-Be Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz

The singer-turned-fashion designer gushes over son Brooklyn Beckham's fiancee, saying the whole family love the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' actress.

  Dec 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham praised her son Brooklyn's fiancee, Nicola Peltz, describing her as a "warm" and "wonderful woman."

In an appearance of British morning show "Lorraine" on Wednesday (9Dec20) the fashion designer chatted about the upcoming wedding between her son and the American actress, and shared her joy that her oldest child has found the love of his life.

"He's so happy - they are both so happy," said Victoria of the couple who got engaged over the summer following a whirlwind romance. "(Nicola) is just wonderful."

"She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman," Victoria gushed. "We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy."

"It's nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with, during this time there's been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So we are very happy and very excited," added the former Spice Girl before quipping, "What will I wear?"

Brooklyn and Peltz confirmed their engagement on July 11 in a pair of matching social media posts, hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online. The young couple had been set to exchange vows in the U.K. and Nicola's native America as part of a double celebration next year (21) but, due to the pandemic, the nuptials are reportedly on hold until 2022.

