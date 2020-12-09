'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Pleads to Kim Kardashian to Help Him Get Trump Pardon

Instagram/WENN/Instar Celebrity

In the letter, Joe, who was convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire in 2019, assures the reality TV star that she can help him in secret.

AceShowbiz - "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" star Joe Exotic will do anything to get out of prison. Joe, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence on 17 federal charges, apparently reached out to Kim Kardashian, asking for her assistance to get President Donald Trump's pardon.

"I am writing you this letter, not as Joe Exotic, but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 min. out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon, with all the evidence I'm innocent, and ask him to sign my pardon," so he wrote to the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star in a letter which was published by Entertainment Tonight. "I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying, and I've been taken away from my husband, who I love dearly."

Later in the letter, Joe, who was convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire in 2019, assured Kim that she could help him in secret. "No one even has to know you did it," so he told the SKIMS founder, who has been working on prison reform. The letter was dated November 4.

Kim has yet to respond to the plea, but she's a fan of "Tiger King". The reality star tweeted about the doc when it first came out earlier this year. Additionally, she transformed into Carole Baskin for Halloween with her pal Jonathan Cheban dressing up as Joe. Her four kids, whom she shares with husband Kanye West, meanwhile, donned tiger costumes.

Donald Trump previously addressed Joe's plea for a pardon during a press briefing in April. The businessman-turned-president said that while he knew nothing about Joe's case, he would look into it. Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, thought that Joe's sentence was too much. "I don't even know exactly what he was charged with," Don Jr. previously said. "It doesn't seem like he was totally innocent of anything, but when they're saying, 'We're putting this guy away for 30 years,' I'm saying…that seems sort of aggressive."