'Bachelorette' Recap: A Contestant Shocks Tayshia Adams With Bold Move After Elimination

The new episode of the ABC series also sees the suitors taking a lie detector test in which Zac admits to cheating and Riley says that it's not his real name.

Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelorette" season 16 returned with a new episode on Tuesday, December 8. The new outing opened with what was left in the previous episode in which Tayshia Adams confronted Bennett for "questioning" her integrity. He apologized for it though he continued arguing with Noah.

It was then time for Tayshia to hand out the rose to someone and it was not Bennett. He was upset and tried to convince Tayshia that he never questioned her intergrity. Tayshia admitted she felt bad after sending Bennett home and when she saw Noah smiling over Bennett's elimination, she told him that it wasn't a win for him either. Taysha said that she would keep him around for the rose ceremony as she made her mind up.

That pissed Noah off and he felt more upset seeing Tayshia spending time with other men. She was seen sitting down with Brendan, who said, "I feel like me and Tayshia have a real connection. I'm going into tonight's rose ceremony feeling really, really good."

Rose ceremony was finally here. Tayshia decided to hand out the roses to Brendan, then Riley, Blake, Ivan and Noah.

Later, Zac was crying over the thought of Tayshia meeting his parents during the Hometown weeks. Saying that his parents were "everything," Zac claimed while crying, "My mom and my dad are my heroes, so that makes it really real."

As for the first one-on-one date, it was between Tayshia and Ben. They were seen riding scooters but then he took off his pants to get into a fountain. Later during the date, the two discussed the progress of their relationship. "You have to just... let it out," Tayshia told Ben, who responded, "It's me trying to be perfect. Maybe part of me doesn't want to share things because I don't want to burden you. But I trust you."

At their romantic dinner, Tayshia revealed she was excited to meet Ben's family. "I feel like you're almost too perfect. You say the right thing... I feel like you want to display this perfect image of yourself," she said. "I know you're holding back... I feel like there's hurt there."

Then, Ben made a huge revelation of his dark past. Admitting that he attempted suicide twice in the past, he said, "2018 was a rough year for me. I left a career that I thought I was going to be in forever. The Army didn't end up working out for me, for a number of reasons, but I ended up breaking my back pretty bad, and I'm 26 years old, and I can barely walk up the steps, and I was living in a city that was too expensive for me, and I was completely lost."

"My life was very dark, and I didn't know how to say that I needed things. I don't know if you can relate with that, or how that can be. The only person I confided in was my sister, and I'm trying to give you the whole picture," he added.

Tayshia assured him that things would be okay, saying, "And I'm still right here. I see you and I hear you, and that's all I've been wanting. I've been wanting you to open up to me... you're an amazing person." She gave him a rose.

The two ended their date with a private concert. "Today's date has just been perfect, and now we have this stunning private concert," Tayshia shared in confessional. "The way Ben made me feel tonight is the way I want to feel with my future husband... I truly love Ben."

The episode also saw them taking a lie detector test. Zac admitted to cheating and Riley said that it's not his real name. When confronted, Zac told Tayshia that his marriage ended because of cheating, prompting her to say, "I will not date a cheater." Riley and Ben also opened up to Tayshia and she decided to give the rose out at the rose ceremony.

Bennett, who was previously eliminated, shockingly waited for Tayshia in her suite. "Our goodbye was so bizarre, so surreal, I couldn't even fathom what just happened. I was thinking about all these things that I wasn't able to share with you, sometimes you don't realize things until they're gone. And I realized in that moment that I love you," Bennett said. He told Tayshia that he was in love with her and she was confused.