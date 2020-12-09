 
 

January Jones Makes a Crack at Claims She Worried Friends With 'Desperate' Bikini Pics

January Jones Makes a Crack at Claims She Worried Friends With 'Desperate' Bikini Pics
After the former 'Mad Men' star sends out hilarious clap backs at the email requesting for a response, her fellow celebrity friend Chrissy Teigen jokingly replies that it was her who was worried.

AceShowbiz - January Jones will not let anyone police what she can post on social media. After receiving an email requesting for a response to an upcoming story that she worried her friends with her "desperate" online bikini pictures, the Betty Draper depicter in "Mad Men" offered a perfect clapback by making a crack at it.

On Tuesday, December 8, the 42-year-old shared a screenshot of the email from The National Enquirer. "To Whom It May Concern: The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts," the message read.

"Sources claim her content smacks of a 'desperate cry for attention' and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before then pandemic took hold. If you have a statement or wish to comment, please provide it before 5 pm ET Wednesday, December 9, 2020," the email continued, prompting her to jest in the caption, "S**t. They've discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my 'friends.' "

Not stopping there, the actress playing Carol Baker in "Spinning Out" offered a more hilarious retaliation when she posted a photo of her rocking a hot bright red bikini. Alongside the sexy bathroom snap, she quipped, "Had to do it. #DESPERATE."

January's response posts did not go unnoticed. A number of her fellow celebrity friends have joined in the fun with Chrissy Teigen jokingly replying, "It was me. I'm worried !!!!!!!" Her "Mad Men" co-star Alison Brie applauded her clapback by exclaiming in the comment section, "F**k yeah!!!" Model Brooklyn Decker additionally gushed, "Hot damn give us more this 'trouble.' "

January indeed often treated her Instagram followers to pictures of her in bikinis. In August, the actress put out an image of her wearing a pink-purple triangle top with matching bottoms with a note that read, "It's 103 degrees, literally thirsty." Two months earlier, she shared a photo of her sporting a pair of blue two-piece.

