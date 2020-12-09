 
 

Jason Momoa Gifts 'Aquaman' Trident to Young Fan Battling Patient

Jason Momoa Gifts 'Aquaman' Trident to Young Fan Battling Patient
WENN
Celebrity

After surprising a young cancer patient with a call, the DC actor delights the boy yet again with a new merchandise from his favorite superhero character.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa surprised a young boy suffering from cancer by gifting him an "Aquaman" trident.

The action star had already introduced seven-year-old Danny Sheehan, who is battling rare forms of brain and spinal fluid cancer, to his fans, during a FaceTime chat last month (Nov20).

After the call, Momoa had issued a plea to Warner Bros. to gift Sheehan an official trident, and it seems they came through.

Sharing a snap of Danny surrounded by hordes of "Aquaman" merchandise, including a trident, on his Instagram page on Sunday (06Dec20), Momoa wrote, "Wanted to share a picture of this amazing boy Danny Sheehan, Natalie his mom sent me this today. I wanted to say thanks to Andy Smith @sideshowcollectibles for putting some action figures and toys together for Danny and @wbpictures for sending over a Aquaman trident."

  See also...

In the last image, a note from "Uncle Aquaman" could be seen, in which he promised to "ride some dolphins" with Sheehan.

Danny's mother Natalie told Yahoo! Entertainment her son was left "speechless" upon receiving the gifts - and his response, considering he's usually "so talkative" was a "true testament to how surprised he was."

"My reaction was one of sheer delight, surprise and gratitude," she added. "Danny had a rough week this week, so it was great to see him so lively and excited."

Jason decided to surprise Danny after a home video of the boy unwrapping an "Aquaman" gift went viral. "Oh my gosh, my favorite one," he exclaimed in the clip. "Aquaman!"

You can share this post!

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and More Remember John Lennon on Death Anniversary

Hailey Baldwin Goes Make-Up Free to Show Rash on Her Cheek
Related Posts
Jason Momoa Pays 'Beautiful' Visit to 7-Year-Old Cancer Patient

Jason Momoa Pays 'Beautiful' Visit to 7-Year-Old Cancer Patient

Jason Momoa Delights Young Cancer Patient With Video Call and 'Aquaman' Gift

Jason Momoa Delights Young Cancer Patient With Video Call and 'Aquaman' Gift

Jason Momoa Recalls How Wife Lisa Bonet Turned Him Into a 'Mess' on First Date

Jason Momoa Recalls How Wife Lisa Bonet Turned Him Into a 'Mess' on First Date

Jason Momoa Recalls Getting Beaten Up for Being Slightly Different: It Was Gnarly

Jason Momoa Recalls Getting Beaten Up for Being Slightly Different: It Was Gnarly

Most Read
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

'Laverne and Shirley' Star David Lander Dies in LA Hospital at Age 73

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Shooting Breaks Out at A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Birthday Party

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Slammed Over Praying for the Broken-Hearted Post Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania Trump Slammed for Bragging About Renovated Tennis Pavilion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Has No Plan to Take Long Maternity Leave

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Has No Plan to Take Long Maternity Leave