 
 

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and More Remember John Lennon on Death Anniversary

The Beatles members, along with Yoko Ono, are leading tribute to the late star with heartfelt messages to mark the 40th anniversary of the iconic musician's tragic death.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Paul Mccartney, Ringo Starr, and Yoko Ono are leading tributes to John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death.

The late Beatles star was shot dead by Mark David Chapman outside his Dakota apartment building home in New York on 8 December, 1980, and his wife and former bandmates were among those marking the sad date in music history on Tuesday.

Paying tribute to his old pal on Twitter, McCartney shared a photo of the pair sitting together in a recording studio prior to Lennon’s death, and added the caption, "A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser!"

Ono marked the anniversary by campaigning against gun violence in the U.S., writing, "The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience. After 40 years, (sons) Sean, Julian and I still miss him."

She then shared a line from Lennon's peace anthem Imagine, adding, "Imagine all the people living life in peace."

Starr simply urged radio stations across the globe to play "Strawberry Fields Forever" in honour of his late bandmate. "Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John peace and love John. I’m asking every music radio station in the world sometime today play 'Strawberry Fields Forever,' " he wrote. "Peace and love."

There were also tributes from Lennon's sons - Sean posted a picture of himself, his half-brother Julian, and his father and mother, Yoko Ono, on Instagram, while Julian shared a picture of his father and wrote, "As time goes by."

Lennon's killer, Chapman, was denied parole for the 11th time in August (20). He is serving his sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

