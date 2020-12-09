 
 

Gwen Stefani Pays Tribute to 'Hollaback Girl' as She Reintroduces Herself With Comeback Song

The 'Sweet Escape' singer is back to her ska and reggae roots as she releases 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself', her first music in four years since 'This Is What The Truth Feels Like'.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani has released her first new music in four years.

The singer has returned to her ska and reggae roots in homage to her time as the frontwoman of No Doubt and freshened things up a bit on her new single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself".

In a nod to her 2004 hit "Hollaback Girl", she sings, "And it tastes great, I already gave you bananas."

In a press release, Gwen said of the track, "This song is a way of saying I’m back with new music. It's a fun, light-hearted song, because I got inspired and hopefully to bring a little bit of joy. The idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with ska and reggae. I'm still the same me but here's something a little bit new in case you feel like hearing a little bit more of me."

Gwen's last full-length release was 2017's festive LP, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas".

But the new song marks her first non-Christmassy record since 2016's "This Is What The Truth Feels Like".

And although she never intended to make a comeback, the "Sweet Escape" singer - who is engaged to country star Blake Shelton - has penned around "20 songs."

"I fantasised about it but I was also like ... I don't know," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "I always think about artists that I loved growing up, and I think I just want to listen to the songs that I like that they did. And that's nostalgic for me."

"I never expected to be writing, but it was in there. And it's been really, really incredible. I mean, there's just nothing else that I do in my life, and I have done so many things, that makes me feel ignited the way a new song makes me feel."

