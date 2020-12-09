 
 

Jeremy Irons Joins Ridley Scott's True-Story Movie 'Gucci'

The 'Macbeth' actor has allegedly been added to the star-studded cast ensemble of the upcoming true-story movie about the famed fashion designer Maurizio Gucci.

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Irons has reportedly boarded Sir Ridley Scott's star-studded "Gucci" movie.

According to Deadline, the Hollywood veteran is the latest name attached to the true crime drama, which is based on the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci in 1995.

It's not currently known what role the 72-year-old Oscar-winner will play.

However, the "Assassin's Creed" star joins an A-list cast featuring the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto.

Lady Gaga was previously confirmed to star as Patrizia Reggiani, Gucci's ex-wife who was convicted of orchestrating his murder after he had an affair.

Patrizia served 18 years in jail before being released in 2016.

The murder of Maurizio came as he had two daughters with Patrizia but left her for another woman.

Patrizia had a brain tumour removed and her children blamed the medical procedure for her actions, but she was depicted as a hot blooded woman out for revenge and dubbed the Black Widow.

It has been claimed Giannina wanted to pursue the movie, which is framed around the rise of a family business that denigrated into squabbles over control of the business and greed, at a time when Gucci was being corporatised.

The script has been penned by Roberto Bentivegna and is based on "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed" by Sara Gay Forden.

The MGM movie is slated for release on November 24, 2021.

