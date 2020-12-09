 
 

Heidi Klum Reveals Her Reaction When She's Nagged by Her Kids for Wearing Skimpy Clothes

The 'Germany's Next Top Model' host says her four children will give her 'a nudge' if they think she displays too much skin or her outfits are too revealing.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum's children will tell her if they think she's flashing too much flesh on social media.

The German supermodel is "more open" with her body than ever before and even when her kids, Leni, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11 - who she shares with her ex-husband Seal - question the amount of skin she has on display, she always tells them, "I do me, you do you!"

"I'm definitely more open with my body and I'm an outgoing person," Heidi said. "I am from Germany and, you know, I don't always tend to wear the most clothes, so sometimes they will give me a nudge and be like, 'Mom, really?' But I'm like, 'Yeah, really. This is who I am. I do me, you do you!' "

Meanwhile, Heidi recently insisted she's happy to be a little bigger at the moment after gaining weight amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has urged women everywhere to not compare themselves to other people, especially images posted on social media.

The "Germany's Next Top Model" host - who is married to musician Tom Kaulitz - said, "Don't compare yourself to other people. If social media is making that hard, step away from it for a little bit. I also think that having a healthy relationship with food can help your self-esteem."

"For example, if I eat bad things I'll feel sluggish and then I don't want to do anything. But if I've had a good meal I feel fuelled and charged and I feel better about myself."

