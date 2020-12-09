 
 

Lena Dunham Back to 'Self-Loathing' Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The 'Girls' star opens up about her mental health issues amid the ongoing health crisis, claiming that the coronavirus pandemic has brought back her struggles with body image.

AceShowbiz - Lena Dunham has struggled with recurring feelings of "self-loathing" amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The "Girls" star penned a lengthy Instagram post about her difficulties with her self-image, as she shared a picture of herself in a bikini.

"Oh hey, just self-isolating with my pod, aka my pot belly and my sunglasses," she began, before citing the "unusual" amount of articles she's noticed during the pandemic about diet and losing weight. "Somehow, headlines that used to roll off my flesh rolls sting in a new way- not because I think that's the body I'm meant to have, but because it feels like it's adding yet another item to the epic to-do list we are all creating for ourselves in Covid."

She continued, "Over the years, as my body guided me through my career and illness and disability, I started to appreciate what it was capable of. But somehow, this pandemic time has brought back some of those old feelings of self-loathing and I think it all comes back to that damned to-do list, the one that started when we went into lockdown."

Lena asked fans if she should be "revamping" her fridge with vegetables and "emerging from quarantine with a revenge body" before questioning why "after all these years spent fostering self love, do I still feel like weight loss is an item for my to-do?"

"But I'm so curious- what has this period brought up for you as you've sat with the body you were given, no matter where self isolation has taken it?" she asked. "Please share with me in the comments- I'll be reading faithfully from right here in this bikini top."

