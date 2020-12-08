 
 

'Deadpool' Creator Shares Podcast Plans for Wise-Cracking Character's 30th Anniversary

'Deadpool' Creator Shares Podcast Plans for Wise-Cracking Character's 30th Anniversary
Writer and artist Rob Liefeld will be devoting five episodes of his 'Robservations' podcast to the inside tales of the disfigured joker, promising he will cover the movies' development and surprises.

  Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Deadpool"'s creator is marking the 30th anniversary of the fabled comic book character with a special audio tribute.

Writer and artist Rob Liefeld created the disfigured joker with writer Fabian Nicieza in 1991, when Deadpool appeared in the Marvel comic "The New Mutants".

The character was reborn four years ago when Ryan Reynolds starred in a hit R-rated big screen adaptation and followed that up with a sequel in 2018. A third film is in development, with "Bob's Burgers" writers and Emmy winners Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin tapped to pen the script.

Now Rob is devoting five episodes of his "Robservations" podcast to his wise-cracking creation, and he'll cover the movies' development too, promising surprises and exclusive details for fans.

"The inside tales I've been able to bring are the ones that seem to get the people most excited," Liefeld tells The Hollywood Reporter of his podcast plans. "You are not going to want to miss the making of Deadpool told in five parts."

Rob's latest venture marks only the beginning of his return to the Marvel fold - next year (21), he will also design 30 new comic book covers for Marvel publications, including a special souvenir issue - "Deadpool Nerdy 30", which will also include contributions from other writers and artists.

And he still can't believe the global impact of his snarky guy in the suit.

"It never stops. And I've been there for all of it," Liefeld adds.

A release date for the special "Robservations" series has yet to be announced.

