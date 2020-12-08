 
 

Mario Lopez Embarks on Love Affair as Sexy Colonel Sanders in 'A Recipe For Seduction'

Lifetime
TV

The steamy short film is set to premiere on Lifetime network on December 13 as the lead-in to a repeat screening of the 'Saved by the Bell' star's original holiday movie, 'Feliz NaviDAD'.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Mario Lopez is giving Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland Sanders a sexy revamp for a steamy new short film.

The "Saved By the Bell" star shows off the fast-food icon's signature salt and pepper coiffed hair and goatee in "A Recipe For Seduction", in which his younger version of Sanders enjoys a hot love affair with an heiress.

The official description for the 15 minute film reads, "As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother.

"When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother's devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?."

In a trailer for the quirky project, Lopez's onscreen love interest teases the success of KFC. She could be seen saying, "He has a secret recipe that's going to change the world. We all have our secrets."

"A Recipe For Seduction" is set to premiere on America's Lifetime network on Sunday, December 13, as the lead-in to a repeat screening of Lopez's original holiday movie, "Feliz NaviDAD".

Lopez is the latest star to step into the shoes of Colonel Sanders. Prior to him, Rob Lowe, Sean Astin, Jason Alexander, Reba McEntire, Jim Gaffigan, and Norm Macdonald took on the role of the ico in recent years.

