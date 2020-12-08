 
 

Aerosmith Treat 'Wayne's World' Fans to Special Appearance During Virtual Cast Reunion

Aerosmith Treat 'Wayne's World' Fans to Special Appearance During Virtual Cast Reunion
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Movie

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry are brought into Josh Gad's ongoing 'Reunited Apart' YouTube series since the actor looks for ways to get in contact with Mike Myers and Dana Carvey.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Aerosmith stars Steven Tyler and Joe Perry thrilled "Wayne's World" fans by joining a cast reunion, organised by Josh Gad.

The get together aired on Monday, December 7 as part of the actor's ongoing "Reunited Apart" YouTube series, and began with Gad pretending to call the rockers to ask for the contacts of Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, who played Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar in the cult film.

"You brought us - two world-famous rock stars - on your show to get in touch with two people we casually know?", Tyler asked.

Perry and Tyler turned down a request to appear in the first "Wayne's World" movie in 1992, but showed up for the sequel in 1993.

  See also...

Alice Cooper, who did appear in the first film, also made an appearance during the reunion, as did Queen star Brian May.

Cooper confessed he was under no illusions when he got the call to be in the film, joking, "I think they probably couldn't get the (Rolling) Stones or The Beatles. (They were) scraping the barrel until I was the only one left."

"I was just supposed to talk, and then when I got there Michael (Myers) said, 'Oh, by the way, here's, like, eight pages to learn."

Meanwhile, May revealed late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury was a big fan of the film's pivotal headbanging scene - when Wayne, Garth and two pals rock out to the band's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in a car, explaining, "He loved it. He just laughed and laughed... He just smiled and laughed. He said, 'How wonderful is that?'."

Other highlights from the reunion included appearances from actress Tia Carerre, who played Cassandra in the film, and co-star Rob Lowe.

The reunion is the latest Gad has organised following the cast get togethers for "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "The Goonies", among others.

You can share this post!

Jayda Cheaves Appears to Confirm Lil Baby Paid a Porn Star for Sex Despite His Denial

'Deadpool' Creator Shares Podcast Plans for Wise-Cracking Character's 30th Anniversary
Related Posts
Joey Kramer Rejoins Aerosmith at Las Vegas Show

Joey Kramer Rejoins Aerosmith at Las Vegas Show

Joey Kramer 'Extremely Disappointed' He Isn't Allowed to Perform With Aerosmith at 2020 Grammys

Joey Kramer 'Extremely Disappointed' He Isn't Allowed to Perform With Aerosmith at 2020 Grammys

Aerosmith Insists Drummer Joey Kramer Isn't 'Emotionally and Physically' Able to Perform

Aerosmith Insists Drummer Joey Kramer Isn't 'Emotionally and Physically' Able to Perform

Jonas Brothers, John Legend and Foo Fighters to Salute Aerosmith at MusiCares Person of the Year

Jonas Brothers, John Legend and Foo Fighters to Salute Aerosmith at MusiCares Person of the Year

Most Read
Aaron Eckhart Credits 'Wander' Director for Helping Him Get Unhinged for His Role
Movie

Aaron Eckhart Credits 'Wander' Director for Helping Him Get Unhinged for His Role

Amanda Seyfried Praises 'Mank' Director for Creating Authentic '30s Era Set

Amanda Seyfried Praises 'Mank' Director for Creating Authentic '30s Era Set

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dream of Making Film With Whole Family

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dream of Making Film With Whole Family

'Wonder Woman 1984' CCXP Teaser: 'The World Is Not Ready'

'Wonder Woman 1984' CCXP Teaser: 'The World Is Not Ready'

Chadwick Boseman Feted With Hero Award at 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman Feted With Hero Award at 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards

George Clooney Trades 'The Boys in the Boat' With 'The Tender Bar' Due to COVID-19

George Clooney Trades 'The Boys in the Boat' With 'The Tender Bar' Due to COVID-19

Viggo Mortensen Slams 'Unreasonable' Criticisms of His Oscar-Winning Movie 'Green Book'

Viggo Mortensen Slams 'Unreasonable' Criticisms of His Oscar-Winning Movie 'Green Book'

Russo Brothers Admit 'The Gray Man' Is Being Conceived as a Series of Films

Russo Brothers Admit 'The Gray Man' Is Being Conceived as a Series of Films

Chris Pine Gets Into Details Why He Thinks Fanny Pack Should Be Trendy Again

Chris Pine Gets Into Details Why He Thinks Fanny Pack Should Be Trendy Again

Aerosmith Treat 'Wayne's World' Fans to Special Appearance During Virtual Cast Reunion

Aerosmith Treat 'Wayne's World' Fans to Special Appearance During Virtual Cast Reunion

'Deadpool' Creator Shares Podcast Plans for Wise-Cracking Character's 30th Anniversary

'Deadpool' Creator Shares Podcast Plans for Wise-Cracking Character's 30th Anniversary

Mario Lopez Embarks on Love Affair as Sexy Colonel Sanders in 'A Recipe For Seduction'

Mario Lopez Embarks on Love Affair as Sexy Colonel Sanders in 'A Recipe For Seduction'