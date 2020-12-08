 
 

Carole Baskin Slams 'Tiger King' Producers for Making Up Joe Exotic Feud

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant blames the 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' bosses for creating a rivalry between her and the former zookeeper.

  Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Carole Baskin has "never" spoken to Joe Exotic.

The 59-year-old star agreed to take part in Netflix documentary "Tiger King" because she believed it would be an expose of the mistreatment of animals by private owners, but it mainly focused on the relationship between her and her rival, though she insisted the "feud" depicted on the show was created by producers.

"At the end of it. I just sat there with my (current) husband, looking at each other, like: 'What was that?' Such a missed opportunity. Because there was so much they could have shown people about the egregious abuse that these animals suffer," she told The Observer newspaper.

"Instead, they just glamorised this yahoo in Oklahoma, and tried to create a feud. I've never even spoken to Joe Exotic. I've seen him in person I think four times."

  See also...

And Carole admitted her life was a "living hell" for months after the programme aired because she kept receiving death threats.

"My phone started ringing, and it rang every two minutes for three months straight," she said. "Every time I answered the phone, it was somebody screaming threats and saying they wanted to kill me, they wanted to kill my family, they wanted to kill the cats. Our lives were just a living hell for the first three months."

When she watched the documentary series herself, Carole was just as hooked as the millions of viewers around the world.

"It was like watching a dumpster fire, you just couldn't turn away from it," she continued. "It was just mesmerising that there could be this many crazy people doing so many wretched things to animals."

Shawn Mendes' Dad Calls Camila Cabello His 'Daughter-In-Law'

Viggo Mortensen Slams 'Unreasonable' Criticisms of His Oscar-Winning Movie 'Green Book'

