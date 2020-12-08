 
 

Rita Ora Apologizes After Failing to Quarantine Following Her Return From Egypt Amid Pandemic

The 'Hot Right Now' singer has violated the U.K. coronavirus lockdown rules for the second time as she failed to self-isolate after returning from her trip to Egypt.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora has been forced to apologise again after breaching Covid-19 rules for a second time when she failed to isolate after returning to England from Egypt.

The "Hot Right Now" singer - who issued a heartfelt statement last week (end06Dec20) following the emergence of pictures of a birthday bash which went against London lockdown rules amid the coronavirus pandemic - flew by private jet to Cairo on 21 November to perform at the W Hotel at an event where Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi was among the guests.

After returning the following day, she should have self-isolated for 14 days - as per the current Covid-19 rules in England - but by 28 November, she was hosting her birthday party at the Casa Cruz restaurant in London.

In a statement to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Rita said, "I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company, where my travel party followed protocol and presented negative Covid tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities."

"Upon my return to Britain, I should have followed Government advice and isolated myself for the required period. As you know, I didn’t follow Government advice and I apologise again, unreservedly."

"While I realise the apologetic words of a pop star might not carry much weight, especially one who has broken the rules like I have, I do realise some might seek to follow my example."

"My message to them is simple: please don't. The guilt and shame I've carried this week for my mistake aren't worth it. Instead, continue to listen to the Government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions."

Rita added she's hoping to "one day make it up to the public" and the "heroes of the NHS" and would be donating her fee from the Egypt gig to charity.

"Be better than I have been and learn from my mistakes so you don’t have to learn the hard way yourselves," she concluded.

