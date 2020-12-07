 
 

Dolly Parton Always Hopes Beyonce Would Cover 'Jolene' Someday

Dolly Parton Always Hopes Beyonce Would Cover 'Jolene' Someday
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Music

Aside from talking about her dream rendition of her 1974 tune, the country legend claims one of her proudest moments was Whitney Houston's 1992 take on her song 'I Will Always Love You'.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton wants Beyonce Knowles to cover her hit "Jolene".

So many artists have re-recorded the country queen's hits, making her a stash of cash over the years, and the 1974 tune is a favourite, but Dolly dreams of one more big hit with the track.

"Jolene has been recorded more than any other song that I have ever written," she tells The Big Issue. "It has been recorded worldwide over 400 times in lots of different languages by lots of different bands."

"The White Stripes did a wonderful job of it, and many other people. But nobody's ever had a really big hit record on it. I've always hoped somebody might do someday, someone like Beyonce."

  See also...

Meanwhile, one of Dolly's proudest moments was the reaction to the late Whitney Houston's 1992 take on her song "I Will Always Love You".

"I had a number one with 'I Will Always Love You' twice - once in the 70s, then I did it in the movie 'The Best Little Whorehouse' in Texas, and had another number one in the 80s. And then Whitney did it and it was considered one of the greatest love songs of all time. Still to this day I take a lot of pride in that."

The 74-year-old made a joke about her and her marriage to Carl Thomas during her appearance in the Wednesday, December 2 episode of "Table Manners" podcast. "My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54, and I'm sick of him and I'm sure he's sick of me," she quipped to English singer Jessie Ware and her mom.

Elsewhere in the chat, the "9 to 5" hitmaker additionally opened up about her weaknesses. When asked about her love for food, she lightheartedly confessed, "My weaknesses have always been men, sex and food and not necessarily in that order."

You can share this post!

Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Look at Family Photo Shoot

Jack Johnson and HAIM Deliver Rendition of Cat Stevens' Classics in Tribute Concert
Related Posts
Dolly Parton Jokingly Says She and Husband Carl Thomas Dean Are Sick of Each Other

Dolly Parton Jokingly Says She and Husband Carl Thomas Dean Are Sick of Each Other

Obama Regrets Not Giving Dolly Parton Presidential Medal, Vows to Call Biden to 'Right His Wrong'

Obama Regrets Not Giving Dolly Parton Presidential Medal, Vows to Call Biden to 'Right His Wrong'

Dolly Parton Spills on Kenny Rogers' Part in the Long-Gap Between Her Christmas Albums

Dolly Parton Spills on Kenny Rogers' Part in the Long-Gap Between Her Christmas Albums

Dolly Parton Thrilled to Play a Part in Successful Research of Covid-19 Vaccine

Dolly Parton Thrilled to Play a Part in Successful Research of Covid-19 Vaccine

Most Read
Teyana Taylor Quits Music After 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub
Music

Teyana Taylor Quits Music After 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

Mariah Carey Teases She's Giving Away Snoop Dogg 'A Very Specific Christmas Idea'

Mariah Carey Teases She's Giving Away Snoop Dogg 'A Very Specific Christmas Idea'

YUNGBLUD Laments His 'First Heartbreak' Halsey in New Emotional Love Song

YUNGBLUD Laments His 'First Heartbreak' Halsey in New Emotional Love Song

Billie Eilish Calls Off 2021 World Tour After Delays Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Billie Eilish Calls Off 2021 World Tour After Delays Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Is ASCAP's Top Holiday Song of 2020

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Is ASCAP's Top Holiday Song of 2020

Cardi B Often Feels 'Scared' to Ask Male Artists for Collaboration

Cardi B Often Feels 'Scared' to Ask Male Artists for Collaboration

Robbie Williams Readying New Songs Under Different Moniker

Robbie Williams Readying New Songs Under Different Moniker

The Weeknd Teams Up With Rosalia for 'Blinding Lights' Remix

The Weeknd Teams Up With Rosalia for 'Blinding Lights' Remix

Saweetie Accuses Label of Clout Chasing After 'Prematurely' Releasing Doja Cat Collab

Saweetie Accuses Label of Clout Chasing After 'Prematurely' Releasing Doja Cat Collab

Chance the Rapper Accused of Using Manager as Spacegoat for Album Flop

Chance the Rapper Accused of Using Manager as Spacegoat for Album Flop

KISS Reveal Plan to Have Concert in the 'Coldest Place on Earth' for 2021 Farewell Tour

KISS Reveal Plan to Have Concert in the 'Coldest Place on Earth' for 2021 Farewell Tour

Shawn Mendes Calls New Album His 'Favorite Art'

Shawn Mendes Calls New Album His 'Favorite Art'

Evanescence Set to Release Comeback Album in March 2021

Evanescence Set to Release Comeback Album in March 2021